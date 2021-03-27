Impressing scores of music lovers with her sweet-sounding vocals, Sireesha Bhagavatula recently caught the nation’s eye in Indian Idol 12. With the likes of Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, Bappi Lahiri, and KS Chitra singing praises of her talent, the young singer is certainly someone to watch out for. Making Vizag proud, the girl from our beloved city has left behind her own mark in Indian Idol 12. And if the adulation is anything to go by, the mark certainly appears to be an indelible one. In an exclusive chat with Teja Kovvali of Yo! Vizag, she shares her experience at the show and more.

The Beginnings

Music has been an integral part of Sireesha’s life since her childhood. With her family members being ardent music followers themselves, the inclination towards the art was natural. Sireesha took her first steps towards music when she was just a little over three years old.

Sireesha’s musical course, after taking roots in Raipur, moved to Vizag with her family shifting to the city of destiny. Training under the guidance of several gurus, she even took part in MAA TV’s Padalani Undi, which was hosted by the great SP Balasubrahmanyam.

As years passed by, Sireesha’s affinity for music only grew stronger; to such an extent that in spite of being a gold medalist in Engineering and bagging a job offer from an IT firm, she picked music as her career path. “Even though I was interested in accepting the job offer, I decided to go with music as it would always drive me,” she shares.

The Indian Idol Journey

Sireesha Bhagavatula made a roaring entry to the 12th season of Indian Idol. Sweeping the judges off their feet with her melodious rendition of the evergreen ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’, she made a grand entry to the top 15 of the show.

Continuing to woo the judges and audience alike with her mellifluous voice, the young talent carved a substantial fanbase for herself. “It was a magical experience. I’ve had the opportunity to connect with so many music lovers, not just from Andhra Pradesh but from all over India. The love and support received were truly humbling,” Sireesha shares.

A high point of Sireesha’s journey in Indian Idol came when she delivered a rocking performance on ‘Koi Yahan Nache Nache’, with Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup as watched on. Drawing a standing ovation from the judges, the inspiring performance even had Bappi da offer her a chance in his composition.

During her stint at the show, she would wake up at 4 AM every day to get started with her preparations. Training under music coaches of the show, Sireesha learned about 200 songs for the show, performing 36 of them, and even shattering the notion that she is adept with only melodies.

The overall ecosystem of the show too, she says, was ideal for musicians. “There was music everywhere. The discussions between fellow contestants were also on music, which helped in developing camaraderie among the lot,” she shares. The knowledge gained, she says, is invaluable and would help her in her future endeavours.

The Bitter-Sweet Moment

Sireesha’s elimination came as quite a shocker for many. And in a sincere confession, the singer accepts that the verdict wasn’t something she was expecting. “Given the kind of response I was getting from the audience, I wasn’t expecting to be eliminated. That said, I’ve taken the outcome in a positive way. Indian Idol has only helped me shape into a better singer and the experience is something that I’ll cherish for a long time,” Sireesha shares.

Sireesha’s final appearance on the show, however, turned special with her idol, KS Chitra, sending across a special message. Wishing Sireesha the best, the veteran singer left her apprentice in awe.

Vizag Connect

An alumnus of Sri Satya Sa Vidya Vihar and Maharaj Vijayaram Gajapathi Raj College of Engineering (MVGR), Sireesha shares a special bond with the city. In her own words, “Right from the feeling of seeing the city’s name board at the airport or railway station to hanging out by the beach, there is so much I love about Vizag.’

Future Endeavours

Sireesha’s stunning display has made sure that the world takes notice of her talent. Over the past few months, she has been offered to perform in a handful of projects and Telugu, Tamil, Hindi shows. While Sireesha is hopeful that things will work out as planned in the long run, she aims to create original music. “Given the scope, I am looking to develop to own music. I am even working towards developing my YouTube channel, through which, I can connect directly with my audience,” she says.

Singing off, she thanks the audience for supporting her throughout the journey.