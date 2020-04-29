World cinema at loss, multi talented Indian actor Irrfan Khan passes away

The Indian actor, Irrfan Khan, regarded one of the most versatile actors of World cinema, passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Life of Pi actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital on 28 April 2020. The diagnosis was a colon infection, for which he was kept under observation.

Irrfan Khan was initially diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and had gone to London for his treatment. He returned to India in February 2019 and worked on Angrezi Medium, during his brief visit. A couple of months later, he flew back to London to continue the treatment. In September 2019, he returned to Mumbai after his surgery.

This Indian actor is best known for his performance, in Hindi Cinemas like Piku, The Lunch Box, Maqbool and Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan Khan was also globally recognised with films like Slumdog Millionnaire, Inferno, and Life of Pi. Following the actor’s demise, several personalities from the film fraternity have been paying tribute to Irrfan Khan.

Shoojit Sircar

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Ranganathan Madhavan

Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven. https://t.co/smQygfHpMM — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 29, 2020

Taapsee Pannu

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Paresh Rawal

IRRFAN KHAN. There shall never be one like you . RIP. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Ihtisham Ul Haq

I met #IrrfanKhan 3 times, also interviewed him at Javed Akhtar’s event in London. The last time I saw him he was at Lord’s during CWC19 & asked him how he’s & he replied “Dua Karna Sab kuch theek hoga”

Such a great personality & very down to earth. RIP Legend #IrfanKhan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3WPJXXLub7 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 29, 2020

Shahid Kapoor