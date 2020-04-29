World cinema at loss, multi talented Indian actor Irrfan Khan passes away

The Indian actor, Irrfan Khan, regarded one of the most versatile actors of World cinema, passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.  The Life of Pi actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital on 28 April 2020. The diagnosis was a colon infection, for which he was kept under observation. 

Irrfan Khan was initially diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and had gone to London for his treatment. He returned to India in February 2019 and worked on Angrezi Medium, during his brief visit. A couple of months later, he flew back to London to continue the treatment. In September 2019, he returned to Mumbai after his surgery. 

This Indian actor is best known for his performance, in Hindi Cinemas like Piku, The Lunch Box, Maqbool and Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan Khan was also globally recognised with films like Slumdog Millionnaire, Inferno, and Life of Pi. Following the actor’s demise, several personalities from the film fraternity have been paying tribute to Irrfan Khan. 

