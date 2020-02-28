From V to Sooryavanshi: 6 movies we’re looking forward to in March

With movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, Thappad and HIT earning accolades in the month of February, March looks equally promising with some big-budget potboilers and animation movies coming to the theaters soon. Here’s what the moviegoers have in store:

#1 Sooryavanshi – 27 March 2020

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Neena Gupta, Sooryavanshi is easily the most ambitious project attempted in recent times. This cop drama will have a special cameo of Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). Coming from the Rohit Shetty’s cinematic universe, we’re expecting some out-and-out action-packed sequences and rib-tickling laughter from this big-budget saga.

#2 V – 25 March 2020

Starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu, V is a thriller featuring a fast-paced cop VS criminal storyline. The trailer looks promising, with Nani stripping off his boy-next-door image to don a new avatar. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti who had also introduced Nani to the silver screen with Ashta Chamma, the expectations are riding high on V.

#3 Angrezi Medium – 20 March 2020

From Cocktail director Homi Adajania’s kitty comes Angrezi Medium – featuring the uber-talented Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Also playing an important role in the movie is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Angrezi Medium’s trailer is reminiscent of the Chandi Chowk charm that was created in the 2017 film Hindi Medium which also had Irrfan Khan playing the lead. Radhika Madan too looks convincing in her role – a complete contrast from her previous one in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. We’re looking forward to Irrfan’s effortless comic timing in this one.

#4 Baaghi 3 – 6 March 2020

Continuing the Baaghi madness is Tiger Shroff – with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Ritesh Deshmukh is playing an important role too. Director Ahmed Khan seems to have stuck with the formula that works for the Baaghi series. With Tiger Shroff pulling off seemingly impossible action sequences combined with comic relief brought by Shraddha Kapoor, the makers have their eyes on the prize with this one.

#5 Onward – 6 March 2020

From the house of Disney – Pixar comes yet another riveting animation movie featuring two elf brothers who set out on a mission to find out if there’s any magic left in the world. Much like Pixar’s previous movies – Finding Nemo, Up and others, Onward’s trailer promises some laughs, sobs and a ton of memories to go home with.

#6 A Quiet Place II – 18 March 2020

One of the eagerly awaited Hollywood movies in March this year. A sequel to the 2018 film – a Quiet Place featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place II follows the journey of a family that lives in a post-apocalyptic world and navigates amidst terrifying creatures. We’re trusting John Krasinski’s writing and directing abilities to give us the chills this March.