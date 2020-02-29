Integrated nutrition project inaugurated at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana and VMRDA Chairperson Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, on Friday, inaugurated the integrated nutrition project at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. The innovative initiative, which will be implemented by S&T Associates, is touted to be the first attempt in offering practical solutions to landscape management, especially in coastal areas.

The GVMC Twitter handle shared, “Commissioner GVMC Dr. G Srijana IAS, along with Chairperson VMRDA D Srinivasrao, inaugurated integrated nutrition project at beach road. This project is first of its kind in India, towards landscape development.” The Commissioner opined that growing plants in coastal areas will help in conserving the environment.

Commissioner GVMC Dr G Srijana IAS, along with Chairperson VMRDA D Srinivasrao, inaugurated integrated nutrition project at beach road. This project is first of its kind in India, towards landscape development. pic.twitter.com/wtsayy1NVN — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) February 28, 2020

On Thursday, GVMC Additional Commissioner Thameem Ansariya conducted a review meeting with officials of the Revenue Department and discussed the progress of tax collection for the 2019-20 financial year. In the meeting, she instructed the officials to speed up the collection of taxes.