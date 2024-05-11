Over the last few days, Vizag has been seeing pleasant spells of rain, and more such wet weather lies ahead, according to a forecast dated 10 May 2024, from the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati.

Gusts of wind and isolated rainfall stand to bring relief from the sizzling summer in several regions across the Northern Coast of Andhra Pradesh (NCAP). However, residents of Visakhapatnam in particular, can expect light to moderate rain with isolated thundershowers and gusts of wind on 11 and 12 May. Meanwhile, scattered thundershowers with gusty winds are very likely on 13 and 14 May. It should be noted that isolated thundershowers refer to rainfall in one or two regions, typically very brief, while scattered thunderstorms are sporadic, can last for up to thirty minutes, and can span over more areas.

Along with Visakhapatnam, other regions from the NCAP, including Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts, are likely to experience light to moderate rains as well. The district-level forecast from the Meteorological Centre also predicts that such conditions will go on until 16 May.

The prevailing rains have brought agreeable weather to Visakhapatnam, and also interesting cloud formations, with shelf clouds being seen over Bheemili and RK Beach on 9 May. Additionally, with the continuance of rain as per IMD’s weather forecast, it is likely that the awaited polling day may transpire without excessive heat, and Vizag residents, as well as those travelling to the city from other districts, can cast their vote without any major concerns.

These downpours may signal the end of the extreme heatwave in Andhra Pradesh, especially Rayalseema and South Coastal AP.

Meanwhile, if you are travelling outside, make sure to carry an umbrella, raincoat, or other accessories to keep yourself safe.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.