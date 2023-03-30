Gone are the days when parks and traditional movie theatres were the only entertainment options. Multiplex theatres are now common sights in cities and urban areas, providing people with a new movie-going experience. And now, the residents of Visakhapatnam will have yet another unique cinematic experience with the new igloo-shaped movie theatre.

On Wednesday, 29 March 2023, Minister and Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the newly built igloo-shaped theatre at the go-karting area on the Tagarapuvalasa-Anandapuram National Highway. The organisers, Anand and Sivakrishna, have announced that Nani’s movie, Dasara, will be screened at the theatre from Thursday onwards.

Despite being built in just 500 yards, the igloo theatre boasts a 100-seat capacity. Additionally, the theatre is equipped with all the necessary facilities, including air conditioning, high-quality surround sound systems, and more, which are typically available in multiplexes. The igloo theatre is a welcome addition to entertainment scene, offering movie-goers in Visakhapatnam a unique experience in a cosy and comfortable environment.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.