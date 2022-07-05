Earlier this month, the most-awaited Anya’s Tutorial starring Regina Cassandra and Nivedhithaa Sathish was released on Aha. Ever since it premiered, the horror-thriller series has been receiving a great response from both public and critics alike. The series has yet again proved that the horror genre can do wonders and doesn’t fail in attracting the audience.

If you liked Anya’s Tutorial on Aha, then you must watch these horror web series on OTT platforms.

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House is an American horror miniseries created and directed by Mike Flanagan. Loosely based on a novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, the plot of this movie is centred on the paranormal events at a haunted hill house. The plot unfolds in two different timelines, capturing the horrific experiences of five siblings in 1992 at the hill house and how it haunts them in the present day. Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, and others play crucial roles in the series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 10

Marianne

Starring Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah, and Tiphnine Daviot in crucial roles, Marianne is a French horror series created and directed by Samuel Bodin. The plot of this series revolves around a young novelist who discovers that the characters she writes in her book turn out to be real-life characters that are connected to her past.

OTT platform: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 8

American Horror Story

American Horror Story is an anthology horror web series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Each season follows different characters with different stories. It is one of the highest-rated horror series on IMDb and is a must-watch if you are a fan of the genre.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Number of seasons: 10

Number of episodes: 9-13 episodes per season

Typewriter

Typewriter is an Indian horror drama written and directed by Sujay Ghosh. Starring Purab Kohli, Palomi, Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta, Sameer Kochhar, and others in pivotal roles, the plot of this series revolves around a group of children who form a ghost club. On their first mission, they plan to explore an old haunted villa in their neighbourhood. How is it linked to the typewriter inside the villa? Is it the source of all the paranormal activities?

OTT platform: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 5

The Mist

Created by Christian Torpe, The Mist is an American sci-fi horror series starring Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, and others. The plot of this series is set in the town of Bridgeville, which beings to experience an unexplainable formation of mist. Those who enter it are killed and people start seeing fears from their past appearing from the mist.

OTT platform: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 10

which one of these horror web series are you watching first?