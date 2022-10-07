Each city has its set of famous places that are a must-visit by tourists. More than attracting tourists, these iconic spots capture the true essence of the place. Vizag, the City of Destiny, is widely regarded as one of the most picturesque places to visit for being home to a number of tourist attractions. While the place is synonymous with its beaches, Vizag has more to its name.

From scenic viewpoints to popular food stalls, here is the list of iconic places in Vizag that are a must-visit to catch the vibe of the place.

Ramanaidu Studios hilltop

Though Ramanaidu Studios is majorly known as a tourist attraction that can be visited once or twice, it has become a popular hangout spot for the youth of the city in recent times. Owing to the Bean Board coffee shop situated right on the top and the fantastic view from there, the place has bloomed into a hub for youngsters. The breathtaking view of the vast blue Bay of Bengal is worth travelling all the way. If you are new to Vizag and haven’t tasted this refreshing experience, you are surely missing out on a lot. Sip a cup of freshly-brewed coffee and enjoy nature’s beauty around the Ramanaidu Studios.

Ross Hill Chapel

A white edifice atop a hill, the Ross Hill chapel or locally called the ‘Mary Maatha Gudi’, is one of the most iconic places that truly captures the essence of Vizag. This peaceful spot is a stress buster with a view of the blue beach on one side and the urban sprawl on the other. The Ross Hill Chapel also has a historical significance to the City of Destiny as its origins date back to 1864.

Divis Bridge

For photography enthusiasts, the Divis Bridge is not a name unheard of. A place popular among a majority of the Vizagites, the fame of the Divis Bridge has spread outside the city as well. The Divis Bridge is located approximately 40 km from the city’s heart and is a very commonly visited place by tourists.

LIC Punukulu

One of the most popular snack points in Vizag, this small stall behind the LIC building near the RTC Complex serves the best punukulu in the town. Served hot in a paper parcel, the snacks here come with thick and yummy coconut chutney and a sweet and sour ginger chutney that makes you fall in love with this city all over again. Don’t forget to get a taste of these iconic snacks the next time you are in Vizag.

Visakha Valley viewpoint

A common hangout spot in the city, this viewpoint overlooks Vizag Beach and is a perfect place to be at dawn break. Enjoy the stunning view of the sunrise with a cup of hot coffee sold on a truck here to kickstart your day perfectly. During the evening, busy stalls that sell mouthwatering snacks line up the viewpoint, making it a perfect spot to chill with your gang.

