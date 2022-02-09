The City of Destiny, known for its beaches and local cuisines, is also home to some exemplary architectural places of worship. The influx of religions have been a boon, as its now houses world renowned architecture. A casual stroll through the city is sure to tingle that historical junkie within you. Here is a list of the most famous churches of Visakhapatnam that carry with them hundreds of years of legacy.

Scroll through for 10 historical churches in Visakhapatnam.

#1 St. Peters Church

Believed to have been built by the Dutch, St. Peters Church was then rebuilt by the British between 1859 and 1864. Fairly plain on the outside, the church is absolutely stunning from within with magnificent stained glass windows, each depicting anecdotes from the Bible.

#2 St. Pauls Church

St. Paul’s Church adjacent to the Waltair Club and in close vicinity to the Governor House is an important landmark on the city map. The spotless white overarching structure is over 180 years old and it melds with the 21st century modernity of Vizag beautifully.

#3 Bethesda Church

Located near the Sanjeevaiah Colony Junction, Bethesda Church is attributed to have healing powers by the faithful. A devout couple, J D Moses and Ruth Moses in 1968 started the church to propagate the message of the Lord. This impressive church has two prayer halls which can comfortably accommodate nearly 500 worshippers in each. Quotes from the bible reflect on the walls of this serene church.

#4 Ross Hill Shrine

Also called the Visakhapuri Mary Matha, this masterpiece was built in 1864 to house the then Englishman and local judge, Monsieur Ross. Converted into a chapel in 1867, the Ross Hill Shrine is located on top of a hill. It gives its visitors a serene view of the city and the port area. Instilled with magnificent architecture, this white beauty is a major tourist attraction.

#5 St. Anthony Church

Located in the iconic center of Jagadamba, the St. Anthony Church dates back to 1852 making it one of the historical churches in Visakhapatnam. Initially built to cater the needs of Tamil speaking catholics, the church went on to build an educational institution under the same name. This school is functional even today. Hustling in the center of a busy city, this place of worship stands as the second largest parish in the city.

#6 London Mission Memorial Church

Constructed in 1836 A.D, it attracts both the Christian and non-Christian devotees who pray with full fervour and sincerity with the hopes of having their wishes fulfilled by the sacred cross. The impressive interiors at 50 X 40 feet – exclusive of the portico in front and the verity behind. It comfortably accommodates about 300 devout. In addition to the religious sentiment of the strong Christian population of Vizag, this church holds historical significance.

#7 St. John’s Church

One of the oldest churches in Visakhapatnam, St. John’s near the old post office was the first church to be built by the East India Company using its own funds. Designed and supervised by Sir Arthur Cotton, it boasts of teak wood from Burma and glass paintings from Europe. A remarkable aspect of this church is that it has an ancient pipe organ that is still functional. The edifice can easily accommodate 250 devotees. The impressive architecture is a sight for sore eyes.

#8 St. Francis De Sales

The missionaries of St. Francis De Sales came from France to Visakhapatnam on 19 February, 1845. The missionary was started in the memory of St. Francis who was a great writer and preacher to cater to the needs of nearly 6000 christians in and around Visakhapatnam. The then pope, allotted land to the missionaries between the three rivers, Mahanadi, Narmada and Godavari and the centre was located in Vizag. The land was bought by the missionary in 1888 and given to the government on rent to run a school. On 17 July, 1983, the school was demolished and the present day church was constructed as they were unable to cater to the growing numbers of Christians.

#9 St. Ann’s Cathedral

Established in the year 1770, it is considered the very first catholic church in Visakhapatnam. It is believed to be setup within the home of a Portuguese merchant by the Theatine Fathers. The holy place soon turned into a convent which was used for the next 40 years. Between the years 1920 and 1935 it also served as a boarding home for boys until it was shifted to St. Anthony’s in 1939. This church was later given the status of a co-cathedral along with all privileges and honours given to a cathedral.

#10 Quirk Memorial Baptist Church

Established in post-colonialism era in 1948 this church is located on the Rama Talkies Road. Affiliated to the Convention of Baptist Churches of Northern Circars, the church offers its visitors a tranquil place to worship. This architectural beauty is an exemplary addition to this City of Destiny