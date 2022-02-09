Drive-ins, the new age hangout spots, have gained immense popularity in recent times. Housing multiple food joints under one roof, drive-ins are a perfect solution for food lovers who cannot instantly decide what to eat. From biryanis to ice creams, noodles to thickshakes, and chaats to mojitos, drive-ins are a one-stop solution for all your food cravings. The added facility of not having to step out of the car, to place and receive an order, is what makes these places stand apart from the regular cafes you visit. Visakhapatnam has seen the rise and bloom of several drive-ins over the last couple of years, which are located in various parts of the city.

Here is a list of the drive-ins in Visakhapatnam.

#1 The Vizag Drive-In

The Vizag Drive-In is not just one of the favourite drive-ins in the city, but also one of the most popular hangout spots among the young population. This place has eateries such as Uncle’s Pulao, Mughal Darbar, Grill Citi, Shakes Town, Red Roast, Little Idli, and others under its roof. The wide variety offered by The Vizag Drive-In calls for the attention of the food lovers in the city. Apart from the food section, this place also boasts a well-maintained snooker club and a box cricket arena to entertain the sports enthusiasts in the city. Vizag Drive-In is also known for screening live cricket matches, especially during the most awaited IPL season.

Location: Near Lawsons Bay Colony, Beside Bharat Petroleum Bunk.

#2 Sector 9 Drive-In

This place, which was previously known as Beenz Drive-In, flaunts a wide range of variety. With ample parking space, this drive-in is home to The Thickshake Factory, Ramu Kaka, Made in Andhra, Chitti Gari, and other food joints which satisfies the foodies in the city. This place is also known for screening live cricket matches frequently, making it one of the favourite drive-ins for people in Visakhapatnam.

Location: Near Appughar, MVP Double Road.

#3 45 East

45 East is a spacious drive-in, which has an exclusive dine-in area in addition to the wide space for car parking. The place has won the hearts of the Vizagites for the cheerful ambience and the number of food joints that serve a wide variety of delicacies. Flying Dosa Factory, Kebabri, Makers of Milkshakes, London Bubble Co are some of the restaurants which are lined up on the colourful corridors of 45 East. This drive-in grabbed the pulse of the public by setting up a screen, which is clearly visible to the visitors sitting in cars and the dine-in area as well.

Location: Near East Point Colony.

#4 Eaters Stop

Initially named One Too Many, this drive-in is popular among the residents of surrounding colonies for mouth-watering North Indian dishes. This place is also loved for the delicious shawarmas, authentic Chinese dishes, and fresh fruit beverages.

Location: Near Gurudwara, 4 Town Police Station Road.

#5 STBL Cine World

STBL Cine World is a first of its kind movie theatre in Visakhapatnam. This unique movie theatre has caught the attention of the moviegoers in the city. One can watch a movie at this drive-in theatre without having to get out of their car. Food orders are also delivered to the customers sitting in the cars.

Location: Sheela Nagar.

#6 Hattrick Sports Club

This box cricket arena is located beside Sector 9 drive-in. This enclosed cricket pitch is also accompanied by eateries such as the Ministry of Breads, and Barista Coffee Shop, in the same compound. Also being located next to the Sector 9 drive-in, Hattrick Sports Club gives its visitors the facility to have an energising snack after tiring themselves.

Location: MVP Double Road, near Appughar.