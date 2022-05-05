On Wednesday, 4 May 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested two persons, including a woman, on the charges of human trafficking and rescued a Bangladesh woman. The incident came to light when the victim sent out a message to her brother in Bangladesh regarding the series of events. As per the police reports, the victim reached Kolkata on 23 April 2022, where she stayed with Muneer till 28 April. The victim mentioned to the police that Muneer had promised to get her an Indian visa and created fake ID proofs for the same.

As the Visakhapatnam Police dug deeper into the human trafficking case, it was known that the accused woman, B Dhanalaxmi, runs a brothel in Pendurthi. Nupur and Papiya, friends of Dhanalaxmi and natives of Bangladesh, had advised the victim to go to Kolkata for a livelihood. The victim was later sent to Visakhapatnam by Muneer on the Shalimar Express on 28 April. The following day, the Bangladesh woman was received by Vineet, a resident of Hyderabad, and Dhanalaxmi at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The victim informed the police that she was forcefully turned into a sex worker by Dhanalaxmi at her brothel. She was denied from going back to Bangladesh despite stating that her brother fell sick. Upon gaining knowledge of this, her brother immediately informed his acquaintances in West Bengal, who reached out to the Visakhapatnam Police.

The Visakhapatnam City Police have traced the accused and arrested Vineet and Dhanalaxmi for human trafficking. A team of police have set out to Kolkata to take others accused in this case into custody.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.