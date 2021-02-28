An escape from reality, movies, and series take us to a different world. The OTT releases in February had some thrillers which made us sit on the edge of our seats, bone-chilling horror entertainment, and engaging drama movies. While a couple of them cast a lasting impact for themselves, there were a few which failed to resonate with their audience. Here is the list of hits and misses from the OTT releases in February.

#1 Drishyam 2

Jeethu Joseph certainly kept his audience engaged with this sequel. Set six years after the events of the first film, Georgekutty is back to save his family from yet another police investigation. With megastar Mohanlal’s impeccable performance and the movie’s amazing screenplay, this movie is definitely a big hit!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Pitta Kathalu

A Telugu-language debut as a Netflix original movie, Pitta Kathalu has some mixed reviews. Being an anthology, a couple of films within the movie were a miss. Tharun Bhascker’s Ramula and Nandini Reddy’s Meera fetched positive feedback. However, Nag Ashwin’s X-life and Sankalp Reddy’s Pinky disappointed the audience.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Love

Khalid Rahman, shows the dark and unsettling side of love in this movie. With Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, this psychological drama won’t let you take your eyes off the screen. The clever screenplay and engaging story are what make Love a hit.

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 Live Telecast

This 7 episode series and a Venkat Prabhu directorial utterly failed to bring forth any kind of connection with its audience. With a cast including Kajal Aggarwal and Selvaah, Live Telecast was a disappointment in the aspect of the story, screenplay and direction.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#5 The Girl On The Train

The Girl On The Train, with Parineeti Chopra playing the lead role, also has some mixed reviews. While Ribhu Dasgupta’s intent to deliver a strong climax did work, Parineeti’s acting lacked sincerity. On the whole, this movie failed to live up to the standards of its Hollywood counterpart, Helmed.

Where to watch: Netflix