The discovery of hidden cell phones in the Visakhapatnam Central Jail has raised serious questions about prison security. On 31 December 2024, during a routine inspection near the Penna Barracks, prison officials discovered a tightly wrapped package buried under flower pots. Initially suspected to contain marijuana, the package instead revealed two cell phones, a battery, and a power bank.

Prison Superintendent M Mahesh Babu stated that the contraband was hidden in a hole covered with stones and concealed beneath flower pots. The incident was promptly reported to senior officials in the prisons department, and a complaint was lodged at the Arilova Police Station. Following these developments, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi personally intervened in the investigation.

Although no SIM cards were found with the phones, officials are probing the possibility that they were hidden elsewhere. If uncovered, the call logs could provide crucial information about communication between prisoners and external contacts.

The discovery has drawn attention to Kola Hemanth Kumar, a notorious prisoner housed in the same barracks. Hemanth Kumar, implicated in the kidnapping case of former YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana’s family and serving a sentence for murder, is suspected to be linked to the phones. During questioning, prisoners reportedly shifted blame onto one another. Authorities believe the phones were placed near the barracks with Hemanth Kumar in mind.

This is not the first instance of suspicious activity in the Penna Barracks area. On 28 November 2024, prison authorities inspected two warders who were behaving suspiciously. Their actions, along with objections to routine checks, sparked agitation among prison staff, eventually leading to the transfer of 37 warders as part of disciplinary measures.

Adding to the concerns, a pharmacist was recently caught attempting to smuggle marijuana into the prison using a carriage box. Since then, such boxes have been barred from entering the premises.

The recent discovery has fueled allegations that some prison staff may be aiding inmates in smuggling contraband. Investigators suspect that a network within the prison allows inmates access to prohibited items, enabling them to conduct high-profile deals and settlements over the phone.

The prisons department is intensifying inspections and is determined to crack down on any malpractice within Visakhapatnam Central Jail. As the investigation unfolds, authorities aim to uncover the full extent of the involvement of both inmates and staff in these illegal activities.

