Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, is famously known as the Silicon Valley of India. Also known as the Garden City of India, Bangalore city hosts many IT giants and corporate houses. With a zingy atmosphere and a pleasant climate, the city receives a huge footfall from both business and personal travelers. Vizag is rising with commercial and administrative significance amongst the Southern states. Therefore, there is a growing connection between both places. Keeping this in mind, it’s inevitable to have frequent and various modes of transport to cover the distance between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore.

Vizag and Bangalore are around 1,000km apart. One can use the road, rail, or air mode to cover this distance. It would take a minimum of 1 hour 20 minutes by air and take nearly 20 hours to cover the same distance by rail or road. With no further ado, let’s explore the various modes of commuting from Vizag to Bangalore.

#1 By Road

Traveling through Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, and finally making it to Bangalore can be an enriching experience if you are a long-drive lover. Connected by National Highway 16, it wouldn’t be a hassle to find your way. In a car, you would be covering over 1,000 km, at the least, and it would nearly take a day to reach Bangalore, considering the food breaks in between.

#2 By Bus

If you are not traveling by car, an immediate option is to pick a bus from Vizag to Bangalore. With several private and government, bus operators, it would still be a task to reserve your spot on the bus, due to a lot of people traveling on this route. All the buses take the National Highway 16 keeping the bumpy ride at bay. Though you may have a cost advantage, you wouldn’t have a time advantage, in comparison with other modes of travel. The ticket fares depend on the bus company and the class you book your ticket. The buses take the same route as the cars but would take longer due to mandatory stoppages at restaurants on the way. Covering over 1,000 km, it would nearly take a day to reach Bangalore, via bus.

#3 By Rail

Traveling by rail is the most economical mode of transport from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore. It takes about 20 hours 55 minutes to get from Vizag to Bangalore. Now, as it is one of the most prominent railway routes in Southern Railway, seventeen trains run on it. Almost all trains that start from Vizag and travel to Anantapur, have their final stoppage at Bangalore City. Ticket fares vary depending on the train and the berth you pick. By train, there is no way of escaping a day’s loss. To work on the next day, one must start the previous day.

The first train leaving from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore is the Howrah – Yeshwantpur Special. It departs at 12:45 pm and reaches Bangalore at 7:15 am on the next day. The last train departing from Visakhapatnam is the Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru. It departs from Visakhapatnam Junction at 1:05 pm and reaches Bangalore City at 11:40 am. There is also a special train from Agartala to Bangalore which passes through Visakhapatnam.

#4 By Air

Traveling by air is the quickest, albeit the most expensive option for your journey from Vizag to Bangalore. There is a multitude of flights and airlines that fly from the Visakhapatnam International Airport to Bangalore International Airport. Since air travel runs on dynamic pricing, planning your travel at the earliest and booking tickets is always recommended. A typical Vizag-Bangalore non-stop flight takes about an hour and 20 minutes to reach its destination.

So, these are the ways people can cover the 1,000 km distance from Vizag to Bangalore. The next time you travel between these two big cities, try to plan well in advance.

Tour Guide

Bangalore experiences a moderate climate throughout the year and the best time to visit this city is between December and February.

Top tourist sights: Cubbon Park, Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, Ulsoor Lake, HAL Aerospace Museum & Heritage Centre, Opera House, and National Gallery of Modern Art.

Architectural wonders: Bangalore Palace, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, and Dodda Basavana Gudi

Famous religious places: Bull Temple, Iskcon Temple, Shiva Temple (Airport Road), and Holy Trinity Church

Wildlife: Bannerghatta Biological Park

Shopping experiences: Krishnarajendra Market, UB City, M.G Road, and Wood Street

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures while travelling.