With most states imposing lockdowns in the past few days, the Railways have decided to continue a few special trains that have seen good patronisation. The Railways play a key role in commuting and one must keep aware of the following changes to take necessary precautions and plan well ahead. The Waltair division of the East Coast Railway headquartered at Visakhapatnam has released the following changes to the schedule of Bi-weekly summer special trains from Agartala to Bengaluru, along the Visakhapatnam route.

Continuation of Bi-Weekly Summer Special Trail between Agartala and Bengaluru Cant.

Considering the requirements of the passengers, it has been decided by Railways to continue the running of 02516/02515 Agartala- Bengaluru- Agartala Special as detailed below:

The train No. 02516 Agartala – Bengaluru Cant. The special train will leave Agartala every Saturday and Tuesday at 05:35 am from 15 May 2021 to 15 June 2021 and will reach Bengaluru Cant. at 08:15 pm on the third day.

The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the third day of its journey at 01:45 am and departure at 02:05 am from Visakhapatnam

In the return direction, train No. 02515 Bengaluru Cant – Agartala Special will leave Bengaluru Cant every Tuesday and Friday at 10:15 am from 18 May 2021 to 18 June 2021 and will reach Agartala at 03:00 am on the third day.

This special train from Bengaluru will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 04:20 am and depart at 04:40 am from Visakhapatnam.

The train comprises of 1 AC 3-Tier, 17 sleeper class coaches and 2 motor-generator cars.

The Agartala-Bengaluru Special trains will have the following stoppages: Ambasa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, New Haflong, Guwahati, Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Kisanganj, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Perambur, Katpadi and Whitefield stations

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing. All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.