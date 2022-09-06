A very interesting genre in the film industry and one the most sought after by the new age directors, crime-solving movies are much loved among today’s audience. Solving a mystery catches attention like no other with its suspense and thriller elements. The eagerness to find the culprit gets us all hooked to the screen as we simultaneously solve the crime along with the actors on screen. While Telugu and Tamil movies have been cashing in on this genre, the Malayalam industry has mastered the art. Watch these 2022 Malayalam movies on OTT that solve spine-chilling cases of crime, if you love the thriller genre.

Here is a list of 2022 Malayalam movies on OTT platforms that have been noted for solving crime cases in the most unique way.

#1 21 Games

This Malayalam crime movie was directed by Bibin Krishna, and the movie’s cast includes Leona Lishoy, Manasa Radhakrishna, Anoop Menon and others in prominent roles. The story revolves around Nanda Kishore, who is on a mission to investigate serial murder cases in Kochi while dealing with personal trauma. Kishore gets into difficulty when the investigation reveals a complex web of unlawful activities. Watch the movie for thriller suspense and for some great direction.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#2 Night Drive

When a young couple attempts to enjoy a nighttime drive, they suffer a dreadful penalty when they are involved in an accident that triggers an investigation and other problems. Vysakh directs this thrilling crime movie in Malayalam, and the cast of the movie includes Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben, Indrajith Sukumaran and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#3 Jana Gana Mana

One of the most talked about Malayalam movies in 2022, Jana Gana Mana, is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The movie showcases how students get together to bring justice. While a lawyer fights for justice in court, a cop begins an inquiry into the gruesome murder of a college lecturer, which causes widespread student unrest. The cast of the movie includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj and many others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Salute

A police officer played by Dulquer Salmaan, Salute is a 2022 Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller film directed by Rosshan Andrews and written by Bobby Sanjay. The movie follows police officer S.I. Aravind Karunakaran, who is on paid leave. He is troubled by a former case he looked into. Watch how far he will go to solve the puzzle and expose the truth. The cast also includes Manoj K. Jayan, Diana Penty and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

#5 Pada

In order to protest a controversial measure that violates tribal rights, a group of four men storm into a collector’s office in 1996 and take him hostage. Kamal KM directs this intense Malayalam crime movie, and the cast of the movie includes Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Kani Kasruthi and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#6 Pathaam Valavu

Directed by M Padmakumar, this Malayalam movie follows a police officer who is determined to find a fugitive criminal. He is put in a challenging situation as fate leads him on an odd adventure. The movie is a great watch for those who enjoy the genre. The cast of the movie includes Aditi Ravi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Ajmal Ameer and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

