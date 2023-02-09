With the arrival of the weekend, Vizag has a few events in store for its people. Making plans for the weekends by hanging out with friends, or going to parties is a great way to unwind and loosen up. The people of Vizag sure know how to party, and the DJ nights organised quite often are proof of that. If you’re not into parties, then no worries, the list has standup comedy shows as well. So if you’re looking forward, to having an amazing weekend, here is a list of events in Vizag, you could consider attending.

Here are 5 events in Vizag to look forward to this weekend.

Vizag Komedians Standup Comedy, Studio Grill

Vizag Komedians is back with a stand-up comedy, that will surely recharge you this weekend. We Need To Talk, will be a Hindi-English standup comedy show, with a lineup featuring Akash, Uday Boddeda, Sai Mishra, and Rafiq Mohammed. The group will have a humourous take, on relationships and couples. The show will take place at Studio Grill, on 12 February 2023, 6:30 PM onwards. Make sure to grab your seats for this standup, alongside amazing food and coffee, at Studio Grill, opposite D Cabana, Sagar Nagar, Visakhapatnam.

Shanti People, Novotel Varun Beach

Shanti People is a music band that mixes EDM with Vedic Mantras. The fusion of contemporary electronic music and ancient mantras makes is what attracted people to the band. The band includes Uma as the frontwoman, alongside Bo and Chaba. The show is scheduled to take place at Novotel Varun Beach, on 11 February 2023, from 7:30 PM.

Nive X Aaditya and Mafaiza, Cosmic House

Cosmic House is known for keeping people hyped on the dance floor, during its DJ nights. This weekend, the resto-bar is back with more electrifying DJ nights. Nive, a Dehli-based DJ, alongside DJ Aaditya, will be performing on 10 February 2023.

Cosmic House will also be hosting, Mafaiza, this weekend, on 11 February 2023. Kickstart your weekend by attending this much-anticipated DJ night.

Culture Fridays, The Park

Swarup Varma, in association with The Future Sounds of India, will be sure to have everyone on their feet, with his contemporary beats. The show is being hosted at Tribe, The Park, as part of Culture Fridays, on 10 February 2023. The DJ night will start from 8 PM onwards.

