Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and the couples in Vizag are absolutely enthralled. People are already out buying their partner’s gifts, planning dates, and more, to make the day memorable. Couples usually head out to restaurants for a romantic dinner date, or cafes as they indulge in never-ending conversations. While that is a great way to spend the day, how about taking it up by a notch? We are here with a list of offbeat ideas for a Valentine’s Day date in Vizag.

Here are 5 interesting ideas for a Valentine’s Day date in Vizag.

Long drive to Divis

Divis Bridge is a popular getaway spot in Vizag, especially if you want to snap some amazing pictures. Walking along the beach as the gentle waves hit the shore, and watching the sunset, would definitely make a perfect Valentine’s day date. Make sure to click pictures for memory’s sake, with the bridge as the backdrop!

Boating at Kondakarla Ava

Make this Valentine’s day, a tad more romantic, by going boating at Kondakarala. As you are taken across the lake, you can flock through the beautiful lotus flowers. The location is absolutely stunning with the beautiful lake, overlooking the picturesque green hills. The tranquil environment is just ideal for a date. Another main attraction is the Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary, which is home to several exotic birds.

Trekking at Yarada

Yarada offers a breathtaking view of the sunset. The lush green hills and scenic beauty, combined with the golden sand, overlooking the deep blue sea, make it a perfect spot for a date. It is highly recommended to trek to the top of the hill, and take in the amazing view. The Dolphine Nose Lighthouse is yet another attraction within the vicinity.

Bird watching at Kambalakonda

Kambalakonda has green foliage covering most of the terrain and is home to several fauna and flora. As you walk through the forest reserve, you can spot a few birds. Make the most of your time by sitting back, and birdwatching by the reservoir. Walking through the calm forest, with your date, is a great way to spend the day.

Stargazing at Paderu/Araku

If you want to take your Valentine’s day date up a notch, then head to Paderu or Araku for stargazing! Stargazing as you lie on the grass, in the midst of the peaks will surely make your date all the more memorable. Apart from stargazing, you could even visit strawberry farms, and Araku Coffee House on the way.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.