When it comes to watching web series, OTT platforms are our go-to option, and they undeniably offer the best entertainment. However, YouTube being one of the biggest entertainment platforms has an array of content, which includes web series as well. Popular YouTube channels like Dice Media, Chai Bisket, Wirally, and more, have a plethora of mini web series. We have compiled a list of some such mini web series available on YouTube. Happy binging.

Here is a list of mini web series available on YouTube.

Adulting

Nikhat and Ray are two young women who learn to navigate through adult life in urban Mumbai. Created by Ayesha Nair, this coming-of-age series stars Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama in lead roles. The mini-series has 3 seasons in total. The third season is available to stream on Amazon mini TV.

YouTube Channel: Dice Media

30 Weds 21

Prudhvi, a 30-year-old IT professional gets hitched to a 21-year-old graduate. A love story between them transcends generations. Directed by Prithvi Vanam, this unconventional mini-series features Chaitanya Rao, Ananya, Mahendar, and others in lead roles.

YouTube Channel: Girl Formula

Temporary Roommates

Sandeep and Karthik are two roommates leading a peaceful life. However, things turn upside down when Deepika, an uninvited guest starts living in their flat. Created by Vikas Thippani, this comedy mini-series stars Charan Lakkaraju, Nanda Kumar Daroju, and Tanuja Madhurapantula in notable roles.

YouTube Channel: Chai Bisket

South Abbayi North Ammayi

Language might be a barrier to communication, but is it also for love? Tune in to watch love bloom between a South Indian boy, and a North Indian girl. Written by Shoban Chittuprolu, this mini-series features Raviteja Nannimala, Nivedita Roy, Kiran Gangu, Edward, Vishwas, and others in prominent roles. Currently, the series consists of 3 episodes.

YouTube Channel: Wirally

Please Find Attached

Shaurya and Sanya are two colleagues, who decide to move in together, due to their circumstances. However, they find themselves falling in love with each other. Directed by Gaurav Dashputra, this romantic mini-series features Ayush Mehra, Barkha Singh, Ritika Murthy, and others in notable roles.

YouTube Channel: Dice Media

Happily Ever After

Roneet and Avani are in love with each other and decide to get married. However, they struggle to plan the wedding of their dreams on a limited budget. Directed by Navjot Gulati, this slice-of-life mini-series features Naveen Kasturia and Harshita Gaur in lead roles.

YouTube Channel: The Zoom Studios

