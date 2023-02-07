Valentine’s week has kicked in and the city is covered with beautiful roses at every traffic signal, footpath corner and famous public gathering spot. If you are planning to surprise your loved one and make this first day of Valentine’s week, the Rose Day special, grab your share of roses and head to these top 5 cafes in Vizag to spend some romantic time with your loved one.

Here is a list of the top 5 cafes in Vizag to celebrate the first day of Valentine’s week, Rose Day.

#1 Bean Board – Rushikonda

What better than a mouth-watering dessert paired with a breathtaking view of the ocean to celebrate this day of love? Head to the Rushikonda Bean Board which is located atop a hill and kickstart this Valentine’s week by presenting to your loved one a bunch of red roses. Enjoy some good food and hot coffee with pleasant weather in the evenings.

#2 Stark Café

Newly opened on RK Beach Road, this café is yet another happening place to visit with your loved one on this first day of Valentine’s week. With visually captivating food and breeze views of the Bay of Bengal, there cannot be a more romantic place. Head to the café and plan a surprise for your loved one this Rose Day.

#3 Plan B Resto Café

The newly-opened cafe not only boasts of a bright ambience but amazing food as well, to impress that one person whom you have been eyeing. Try their Watermelon Boat, Tower Burger, and Watermelon Mojito for a refreshing taste. Leave your notes of love and express your review of the café through the cute post-it notes here.

#4 Wabi Sabi

Wabi Sabi is a one-of-a-kind cafe in Vizag you must visit with your loved one. Aesthetic paintings found here add to the splendid ambience. There is also a provision of books and board games to make your experience more relaxing. The open terrace is an added feature for those who would like to grab some fresh air. Several corners, having artistic interiors, will certainly colour up your Instagram feed. Of course, don’t miss out on their amazing food before you give your loved one that bunch of red roses.

#5 V Hangout

Located a little away from the city, in Rushikonda, the V Hangout café has been a popular choice among youth for all the right reasons. Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy some private time either inside the café or on the rooftop with a beautiful view. From sandwiches to milkshakes, their menu is sure to impress you.

Let us know in the comments below how you are planning to spend your Valentine's week.