While it is only the middle of the week, we can’t help but yearn for the weekend and the endless free time it brings. If you feel the same way and are looking for a mid-week pick-me-up to lift your spirits – your search is over! These 6 new entertaining releases that have dropped on OTT platforms this week will surely keep you going till Saturday:

1. Dream Productions

Pixar’s beloved Inside Out franchise expands with a new spinoff series, Dream Productions, set between the events of the first and second films. This series delves into Riley’s mind, exploring the dream-making studio responsible for crafting her nightly dreams.

Viewers will meet a new creative team working behind the scenes of her subconscious, using Riley’s memories to fuel imaginative and often quirky dream sequences.

Developed by Mike Jones and produced by Pixar Animation Studios, Dream Productions promises a unique blend of humour and heart. For fans of the Inside Out franchise, this is surely one of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week.

Streaming on: Disney+

2. Maria

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie transforms into Maria Callas, the legendary soprano, in Pablo Larraín’s Maria. This biographical drama reimagines the final days of the iconic performer as she retreats to Paris after a tumultuous career in the spotlight.

The film explores her identity, passions, and struggles, offering an intimate portrayal of one of the most celebrated artists of the 20th century.

Streaming on: Netflix

3. One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1

Based on Gabriel García Márquez’s literary masterpiece, One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 tells the story of José and Úrsula Buendía, a pair of cousins who defy family expectations to start anew.

Their journey leads to the creation of Macondo, a mythical town that becomes the epicentre of love, madness, war, and a generations-spanning curse.

This sweeping tale is brought to life in an ambitious adaptation that captures the magic realism of the original novel.

Streaming on: Netflix

4. The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

Set in Tupelo, Mississippi, The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga is a larger-than-life documentary chronicling the wild story of how an Elvis impersonator and janitor was accused of attempting to poison the President of the United States.

Combining elements of Southern Gothic storytelling with true crime, the film revisits Tupelo’s notorious history, from Elvis Presley’s birthplace to the infamous bank robberies of Machine Gun Kelly (the gangster).

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Thangalaan

In the late 19th century, a tribal leader teams up with a British explorer to confront an oppressive landlord in Thangalaan. Their dangerous search for gold leads them into the mystical terrains of the Kolar Gold Fields, where unseen forces guard the treasures of the land.

Inspired by real events in Karnataka, this period drama offers an unflinching look at the lives of mine workers, with a side of history, mythology, and action.

Streaming on: Netflix

6. Secret Level

Secret Level is an adult animated anthology series that brings iconic video game worlds to life through original stories. Each episode offers a fresh take on the immersive universes of beloved gaming franchises, blending action, humour, and nostalgia. A must-watch for gamers and animation fans alike.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

From the visual adaptation of one of the most critically acclaimed books of all time to an animated series revolving around the world’s most popular video games – these new OTT releases this week have it all. Tune into them and make your days bearable till the end of the week!

