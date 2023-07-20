Indeed, laughing is a wonderful medicine for the soul, and Tamil films have a special way of bringing joy and laughter to our lives. Being home to filmmakers that have a knack for comedy, Kollywood has produced some of the most hilarious comedy dramas. Gathering together to watch these top-notch Tamil comedy movies on OTT provides a perfect opportunity for us to share in the amusement and laughter.

Here are 6 hilarious Tamil comedy movies that you must watch this weekend on OTT.

Comali

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, this Tamil film stars Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal, Samyuktha Hegde, and Yogi Babu. The plot follows Ravi, who goes into a coma for 16 years and wakes up to navigate the modern world as a 90s kid. With comedic elements and amusing struggles, it guarantees an enjoyable viewing experience.

OTT platform: SonyLIV, Disney Plus Hotstar, MX Player

Doctor

Nelson directed this Tamil film, starring Siva Karthikeyan, Vinay Rai, and Priyanka Arul Mohan. The story follows Doctor Varun, who falls in love with Padmini, but she rejects him. When her niece is kidnapped, Varun, a military man, decides to assist his ex-fiancee in uncovering a human trafficking network in Goa. The movie takes audiences on a captivating journey, immersing them in the protagonists’ plan to rescue the victims.

OTT platform: Netflix

Velai Illa Pattadhaari (VIP)

Directed by R Velraj, this Tamil film stars Dhanush, Amala Paul, Saranya Ponvannan, and Samuthirakani. The story follows Raghuvaran, an unemployed engineer unwilling to take any job that doesn’t match his expertise. However, his mother’s passing leads him to a job that comes with its own set of challenges.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, this Tamil film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayantara, Radhakrishnan Partipan, Radhika, and RJ Balaji. The story follows a guy named Pandiyan, whose mother wants him to become a police officer, but he aspires to be a don instead. Fate leads him to meet and fall in love with Kadhambari, a girl with hearing impairment, who will only accept his love if he avenges her parents’ death.

OTT platform: Aha

Kolamaavu Kokila

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this Tamil film stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Saranya, Jacqueline, and RS Shivaji. The story centres around Kokila, a girl determined to save her mother from cancer. Facing financial struggles, she ventures into the illegal drug trade to raise money for her mother’s treatment. However, the decision puts their lives at risk as they get entangled in dangerous circumstances.

OTT platform: Zee5

Indru Netru Naalai

Directed by R Ravi Kumar, this Tamil film stars Vishnu Vishal, Miya, Karunakaran, and TM Karthik. The story follows two friends, Elango and Pulivetti, who discover a time machine and exploit it for personal gain. However, their actions inadvertently alter the past, resurrecting a dangerous gangster. Now, they must find a way to resolve this predicament and set things right.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

