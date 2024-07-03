M N Harendra Prasad of the 2015 IAS batch took over as the Collector of Visakhapatnam district on 3 July 2024. The State government in a reshuffle of IAS officers on 2 July posted Harendra Prasad as the District Collector of Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, Harendra Prasad, along with his wife, visited Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam and had a darshan of the deity. Harendra Prasad, who belongs to Tamil Nadu, had worked in Wipro Technologies and Infosys after completing his MBA from Bharati Dastan Institute of Management. Later, he was selected for the Indian Administrative Services and posted as a trainee in 2015.

Prior to the new assignment, Harendra Prasad had served in various positions like Assistant Collector of Chittoor, ITDA Project Officer in West Godavari district, Managing Director of Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation, Joint Collector of Nellore, chief executive officer of Arogya Sri Healthcare Trust, additional chief electoral officer and deputy secretary of State Finance Ministry.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.