In another reshuffle of IAS officers in the State, M N Harendra Prasad has been posted as the Collector of Visakhapatnam district. The State government issued an order on 2 July shuffling several IAS officers.

Recently, the State government, in a reshuffle, asked Joint Collector Mayur Ashok to take additional charge of Collector while transferring A Mallikharjuna who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department.

Prior to being appointed as the Collector of Visakhapatnam, Harendra Prasad of the 2015 IAS batch was the Deputy Secretary to the Government (Finance).

Others who were posted as Collectors include: Swapnil Dinakar, Srikakulam, Shyam Prasad, Parvathipuram Manyam, K Vijaya, Anakapalle, Ravirala Maheshkumar, Ambedkar Konaseema, Lotheti Sivashankar, Kadapa, Arun Babu, Palnadu, O Anand, Nellore, D Venkateshwar, Tirupati, Chamakurri Sridhar, Annamayya, Chetan, Satyasai, and Rajakumari, Nandyala.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.