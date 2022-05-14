The Greater Municipal Corporation of Visakhapatnam (GVMC) has lodged a police complaint against a local for cutting down a tree on the Nowroji Road, Maharanipeta. In the incident which took place four days ago, a resident of Maharanipeta cut down a tree without approval from GVMC. As per the report, it is said that the person initially approached GVMC regarding the permissions. He was directed by the GVMC to seek the consent of the forest department.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Assistant Director (AD) of the horticulture department, GVMC, mentioned that the cutting down of the tree was against the regulations. “The tree is considered an asset of the corporation. Therefore, a complaint has been filed against the person for causing damage to the asset of GVMC”, said AD Damodara Rao.

As per the Andhra Pradesh Water, Land, and Trees (APWALTA) act of 2002, the cutting down of trees by any unauthorised person is considered an offence. When approached by a person for permission to cut down a tree, the forest department inspects the tree and gathers various details. The wood cost, age of the tree, and carbon sequestration capacity are the factors considered by the forest department before issuing permits.

