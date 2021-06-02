Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana has ordered severe action against unauthorised construction within GVMC limits. On 2 June 2021, she toured the 29th Ward in the Fourth Zone on Wednesday with the Zonal Commissioner. During this visit, the GVMC Commissioner scrutinized all the construction works. The Zonal Commissioner inspected a newly constructed structure at Venkatapathiraju Nagar. He expressed his indignation on the construction work, saying that it was being built contrary to the terms of the planning permit.

GVMC Zonal Commissioner Phaniram directed the Town Planning Officer, Jhansi, to take appropriate action against the Planning Secretary for not conducting proper inspections on these unauthorized structures. He even ordered for a justification on unauthorized construction of the temple adjoining the road nearby. He was directed to ensure that the builders display a copy of the approved plan on all the construction sites. The zonal commissioner said that there was zero tolerance for unauthorized constructions. He then directed the concerned planning officers to visit the buildings regularly.

The GVMC Commissioner continued her inspection as they visited the Suharika Apartments. It was brought to her notice that the apartment did not separate the garbage. The commissioner asked the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keeselji Shastri to impose a fine on the apartment dwellers for not separating their garbage. The residents were asked to strictly follow the rules. The Commissioner insisted to the residents that garbage should be segregated properly.

As the monsoon season is approaching, the Commissioner even inspected the water reservoir. She instructed that proper care should be taken to prevent mosquitoes from thriving in water reservoirs. This will help prevent the spread of diseases during the monsoon. The Commissioner addressed all sanitary inspectors and ensured that they see that sanitation personnel collect garbage from houses every day. The commissioner instructed that the sanitary inspectors get the garbage bags needed from the sewage farm. She ordered that the city roads must be regularly swept and the garbage collected orderly.

The GVMC Commissioner later observed that the Ward roads had been left unburied, causing inconvenience to the general public. The EPDCL project contractors had left the road unfilled after the road works were completed. She immediately directed Zonal Commissioner Phaniram to impose fines on EPDCL for this.

Commissioner GVMC Dr. G. Srijana inspected the sanitation activities at Venkatapatiraju Nagar, Ward 29. Instructed the officials to levy fine on the contractors for irregularities in underground cabling works. pic.twitter.com/DEeBXG38wG — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) June 2, 2021

Executive Engineer (Electrical) P Srinivasa Rao, Executive Engineer (Mechanical) Chiranjeevi, Assistant Engineer (Water Supply) Wilson, Sanitary Supervisor Srinivasa Raju, Sanitary Inspector Appalaraju, Ward Secretary and others were also present at the Commissioner’s visit.