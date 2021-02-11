Adding to the attractive features at the VMRDA Park in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has beautified the area with mural paintings and picturesque landscaping.

It may be recalled that though the park comes under the supervision of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the GVMC is carrying out the development project as part of the Smart City initiative. In order to give the park a facelift, the civic body has allotted a fund of Rs 33.5 crore. On Wednesday, GVMC Commissioner, Dr G Srijana (IAS), visited the park and inspected the on-going construction activities. She directed the engineering officials to enhance the green cover and boost the lighting system at VMRDA Park in Vizag. The GVMC Commissioner further instructed the concerned authorities to complete the development project by the end of this month.

Taking to Twitter, the GVMC shared, “Commissioner GVMC, Dr G Srijana inspected the works in Vuda Park and Indoor Stadium.”

Commissioner GVMC G. Srijana inspected the works in Vuda Park and Indoor Stadium pic.twitter.com/30K3WOXTzu — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) February 10, 2021

A range of attractions including galleries, an amphitheatre, walking tracks, and yoga space is set to come up at the VMRDA Park. Additionally, multipurpose play areas, with seating arrangements, are being set up to entertain the children under the supervision of adults. The lake boating facility and the skating rink at the park are also being renovated under the project. Tapping on the solar power, the Municipal Corporation has also installed solar trees and LED benches at the park.

Earlier in the day, the GVMC Commissioner inspected the engineering works at the Indoor sports arena at MVP Colony. During her field trip, Mrs Srijana ordered the officials to complete the project by the end of March. Taken up under the Smart City Projects with Rs 20 crore, the stadium is expected to be the first-of-its-kind indoor facility in the state with world-class infrastructure.

