The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), on Thursday, was awarded the three-star rating in the Garbage Free Cities (GFC) survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). It is to be noted that the GVMC was initially given a one-star rating when the results of the Garbage Free Cities survey were first announced in May this year. However, stating that the pictures of Construction and Demolition (C&D) plant, which is being operated at Kapuluppada, were not uploaded by the GFC survey team, the city’s municipal corporation the GVMC submitted a representation to the concerned authorities for a re-evaluation of the rating. Following the re-evaluation, the city has now been awarded a three-star rating.

GVMC bagged 3 star rating in #GarbageFreeCities category conducted by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. pic.twitter.com/Jf4B2s3GSj — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) June 26, 2020

Along with Visakhapatnam, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, Pune, Ballarpur, Noida, and Gwalior too received upgraded ratings after being deemed fit for a higher rating. Announcing the same, Secretary MoHUA, Durga Shanker Mishra tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to Visakhapatnam, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, Pune, Ballarpur, Noida, Gwalior, which have been upgraded in review as 3-Star #GarbageFreeCities. Their representation on recent certification has been scrutinised by 3rd Party & been found fit for a higher rating.”

Marking the occasion, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana congratulated the GVMC authorities, staff, sanitation workers, and the citizens for helping Visakhapatnam achieve the meritorious rating. She further stated that the GVMC will work with the support of the state government and citizens to strive to achieve a 5-star rating in next year’s Garbage Free Cities survey.

The GFC initiative was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) that envisions to enable cities across the nation to gradually evolve into a model (7-star) city, with progressive improvements in overall cleanliness.