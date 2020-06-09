In wake of the ongoing pandemic, several filmmakers have chosen to release their films directly on digital platforms with the theatres still not allowed to reopen for the public. While the likes of Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi are already set to light up OTT platforms, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjnan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the latest addition to the bandwagon. The film, based Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first women Air Force pilots in combat during the Kargil War in 1999, will be releasing directly on Netflix. The actress Jhanvi Kapoor is cast in the role of the protagonist Gunjan Saxena. Alonside the ‘Dhadak’ actress, the movie also stars the actors Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar, Ayesha Raza, and Manav Vij among others.

Announcing the same, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

Producer Karan Johar too took to social media to announce the direct release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix. Speaking about the film, Johar called it a story of the pilot’s inspirational journey that made history.

Gunjan Saxena, along with Srividya Rajan, made history to become the first Indian women to take part in the Kargil war. Thanks to her memorable heroics, the ‘Kargil Girl’ continues to inspire several women in their fields of work even today.