The schools in Andhra Pradesh are all set to open their gates for students on 16 August 2021. While this year has been a difficult one for students, with an extended summer break and online classes, things are finally seeming to be back to normal. Currently, schools in Andhra Pradesh have been conducting online classes for grades 1-10 from 12 July 2021. With schools reopening in AP, after the second wave of the pandemic, for a new academic year, a set of guidelines have been issued for teachers and school headmasters. This is part of the school preparedness plan and teaching/learning process.

As per the State Government’s instructions, the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) Andhra Pradesh has prepared worksheet booklets for every school in the state. District Educational Officers have been asked to print, and distribute, these booklets through the respective District Common Examination Boards (DCEBs). These worksheets have been prepared based on the learning outcomes from the previous year.

Following are the booklets prepared by SCERT as per the classes:

Also, the timelines have been set, keeping in mind the pandemic situation, for admission of students and smooth conduction of classes at schools. Here’s the list of these activities with their recommended timelines:

In order to reduce the percentage of students dropping out, while shifting from feeder schools to high schools, headmasters have been instructed to get the record sheets directly from the feeder schools’ headmasters and take written consent from the parents regarding their children’s admission. They have also been asked to ensure that students passing out from Class 8 continue for Class 9 and students passing out from Class 9 continue for Class 10 at the same school.

Headmasters and teachers have been instructed not to begin subject-specific classes till the above-mentioned activities are completed. All these guidelines have been set in view of the pandemic situation in AP, in order to ensure that the students don’t lag behind in their studies when they return to their schools.