The schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen from August 16, while online classes for classes I to X will resume from July 12. On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister, Audimulapu Suresh, informed about the decision to open schools in AP during a meeting with Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the Nadu-Nedu Program. It may be recalled that ever since the pandemic situation became worse, all the government and private schools have been shut, with online classes going on for the students from nursery to class X. Due to the ongoing pandemic, students even had an extended summer break. But now that the Covid-19 situation is subsiding, the Government has planned to resume school education. Currently, the summer vacation will end and online classes at schools will begin from July 12. This way, Andhra Pradesh is likely to be the first state to reopen schools post the second wave of the pandemic.

In view of schools reopening, CM Jagan asked to conduct training for teachers on workbooks from July 15 – August 15. Pending works of the Nadu-Nedu Program are apparently going to be completed by August so that all the schools in AP will be ready to reopen. An estimated budget of Rs 16,000 crore has been allocated for the Nadu-Nedu program.

The AP Chief Minister, during the meeting, said that the State Government will put all efforts to provide better education for the school children. With the new academic year beginning, after the pandemic, the CM said that no school will be closed or no teachers will be removed from their jobs. All the classes and curriculum will go as usual. Further, CM Jagan said that in the coming years, all the foundation schools will be constructed with additional classrooms, providing education facilities for more students.

Speaking about the intermediate students, the CM said that by the end of this month, marks memos will be issued for these students. The allocation of marks will be based on 30 percent of class X and 70 percent of intermediate first-year marks.