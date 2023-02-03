A goods train carrying iron ore derailed at the Sivalingapuram Yard while coming from Bacheli to wards Kottavalasa near Visakhapatnam on Thursday. All eight wagons of the train derailed, leading to a slowdown of traffic on the route. The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul trains have been cancelled for the same reason.

According to railway officials who rushed to the spot, after learning about the incident, the accident took place at around 6:25 am on Thursday, when the train derailed before tunnel 7 at the Sivalingapuram-Boddavara junction. A relief team with trains from Korapput and Visakhapatnam were immediately dispatched in order to restore operations. The accident leads to the cancellation of 6 trains that travel on the same route. The Visakhapatnam -Kirandul Passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express leaving Kirandul on Thursday were cancelled.

The Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Night express leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursday was cancelled. The Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Passenger Train leaving from Visakhapatnam on Friday and the same train leaving from Kirandul have been cancelled.

Senior Divisional Manager Anup Satpathy and Additional DRM Sudhir Kumar Gupta monitored the restoration works, which were carried out on a war-footing basis. The derailed coaches were detached and the rare coach was sent to its destination. The officials have been working on restoring the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul cancelled trains and others to normalcy soon.

