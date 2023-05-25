The street food fashion in Vizag is diverse and vast. As we see the long queues in front of the food stalls, we understand Vizagities’ love for street food. For the foodies that we the people of Vizag are, we never miss a chance of having a plate of Pav Bhaji, one of the most loved street food dishes. The spicy Bhaji with a sprinkle of onions, and a dash of lime, and the ghee-coated bun are always on the top of the list for food vloggers.

Here are some best places to have Pav Bhaji guilt-free in Vizag.

Sweet India

Sweet India, hands down, serves the best Pav Bhaji in the town. It’s the authentic taste that makes you want to come here again and again. Sweet India serves the hot Pav Bhaji with melting butter on top of it, and the extra onions are just a feast for foodies.

Location: Sampath Vinayaka Temple Rd

Kailash Pav Bhaji

Located at the prime location of RK Beach, Kailash Pav Bhaji is the best spot to have your evening snack. It is served quickly and hot and you can savour the flavours of the snack while enjoying the beautiful sea view. It is cost effective and the taste isn’t compromised.

Location: RK Beach Rd, Pandurangapuram

Puja’s Kitchen

Puja’s Kitchen serves the best North Indian food in the town. The Pav Bhaji served here is one of the best in Vizag, which will definitely make you fall in love with this eatery as it is served with warm greetings, smiles, and extremely hot.

Location: Near Visakha Eye Hospital, Pedda Waltair

Bombay Pav Bhaji

Located at the RTC Complex, students in the evening swarm around this place for the Pav Bhaji. While waiting for the bus, it’s a nice spot to have Pav Bhaji served hot with your gossip of the day to discuss with your friends. Bombay Pav Bhaji spot is usually crowded in the evenings, so you might have to wait in the queue for your turn.

Location: RTC Complex Inner Road, Nehru Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar

Laddu Gopal Beach Road

After a nice and long walk around INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, you would surely feel hunger calls from your tummy. Laddu Gopal’s beach road branch is the apt place to satisfy your appetite. This is a great place to sit and have nicely cooked Pav Bhaji with the extra servings of bhaji and sev.

Location: Near Ambica Sea Green, Kirlampudi Layout, RK Beach Road

Let us know which one of these spots in Vizag you visit when you crave Pav Bhaji. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.