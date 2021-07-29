As Netflix races ahead of its competitors by releasing more and more international language series, the audience also gets to explore fresher and different content from what they are used to. It’s no longer the norm to watch movies or web series in your own language. In fact, thanks to the uprising of subtitles, language has become redundant. You could be watching a French film without even knowing how to say “Hi” in French. And Netflix has capitalised on this, more so than other OTT platforms, to frequently deliver engaging international series to a world full of users. But the recent trend is German series on Netflix.

Ever since Dark arrived and skyrocketed to global fame, German shows have been in demand throughout the world. Then came Unorthodox and the popularity of German series reached newer heights. But between and after these 2 shows, there have been quite a few German series that have also made their mark on the international scene.

Yo! Vizag lists 10 such German series which you can binge-watch on Netflix:

#1 Dark (2017-2020)

Starting off with the series that brought German Television to the forefront. This sci-fi series is easily one of the most popular series to watch on Netflix. Its time-travel plot is not just confusing but very intriguing for people around the world. It starts with a child’s disappearance in a small German town that unravels a huge time-travel conspiracy spanning decades. While the first season of the series received rave reviews, it was the second season that truly brought the show into the limelight.

#2 Charité (2017-present)

You might have watched many medical dramas but this German show is nothing like that. Though it is based in a German hospital in the 1880s, the show chooses to focus on the time period and the major events taking place then. The second season of the series, titled ‘Charité at War’, continues the trend by shedding light on the impact of World War II on the doctors and nurses at this hospital. The third season of the series is seemingly based in the time period when the construction of the Berlin Wall began.

#3 Dogs of Berlin (2018)

If you’re tired of watching the same investigative dramas again and again, here’s a German one for you to try. This show focuses on a high-profile murder case that has shaken the city of Berlin and the two police officers who are assigned to it. The murder case has multiple facets to it which make this series full of unexpected twists. Dogs of Berlin was the second German series to release on Netflix after Dark.

#4 Criminal: Germany (2019)

In a never-before-seen anthological effort, a show was made on police procedures around Europe, with 4 countries. Each country got 3 episodes, with Germany being one of them. All the episodes are set in an interrogation room where the police officers try to piece together clues and solve the criminal cases quickly. The series is shot very old-school and solely relies on the heavy dialogue between the actors.

#5 How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

One of the few German comedy shows, this series is about a high school student who begins selling drugs online in order to get back with his ex-girlfriend. But things get out of hand as his drug trafficking business delivers long-ranging consequences. In a way, this series is Germany’s answer to Breaking Bad. The German series recently released its third season on Netflix, taking forward Moritz’s story.

#6 The Last Word (2020)

If you watched Netflix’s Dead To Me and loved it, you will enjoy this dark comedy as well. In this series, a recently-widowed woman channels her pains by becoming a professional eulogist. She quickly becomes popular, offering something different from other eulogists. While the show falls under the comedy bracket, it starts difficult conversations that we all might not be up for. However, this series is definitely one of the best German comedies ever.

#7 Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood (2020)

For the uninitiated, Oktoberfest is the largest beer festival in the world, held annually in Munich, Germany. That is the background in which this series is set. In this show, two breweries fight fiercely in their quests to dominate the beer festival. Plus, the 1900s Munich setting gives this show a very mystical vibe. The series is filled with beer and violence, hence the name. Naturally, with these two components involved, the show is not recommended to be watched with children.

#8 Unorthodox (2020)

One of the most popular German series, it is adapted from Deborah Feldman’s 2012 memoir, Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots. The miniseries is the first Netflix series in Yiddish and depicts the life of a young Jewish woman who is trying to break free of her religious roots and live a secular life. The show raised some potent questions about the role of religion in our lives and. It was nominated for multiple Emmy awards, apart from winning universal acclaim for its story.

#9 Biohackers (2020, 2021)

One of the trending German series on Netflix, Biohackers is about a medical student who starts conducting genetic experimentation while investigating the mystery behind her brother’s death. The series is engaging through-and-through, with its mysterious plotline and an interesting bunch of characters to take it forward. With its first season in 2020, it received rave reviews, leading to a quick renewal. The second season was released earlier this month.

#10 Tribes of Europa (2021)

The latest addition to the list of German series on Netflix, this show is a sci-fi political drama where the continent of Europe is broken into small states/tribes which are constantly warring with each other. The story follows three characters who are caught in this conflict. They come to possess a mysterious power source that puts them in the centre of impending doom. It’s one of the most exciting post-apocalyptic series this year and a must-watch for all the sci-fi fans.