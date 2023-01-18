Netflix is known for offering a wide range of genres. Some are divided on the bases of language, while others are divided based on plot. One of which is mind-bending, it is notoriously known for leaving the audience questioning their reality. This genre has been popularized after the release of the movie, The Matrix. Make sure to catch up with these mind-bending movies and series on Netflix that can leave one stunned.

Here are the best mind-bending movies and series on Netflix.

Tenet

Tenet, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, is one of the best mind-bending films to be ever made. The story follows the journey of a CBI agent and his encounter with the concept of the flow of time. Even with a hard-to-grasp concept, the film is capable of holding the viewer’s attention completely. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in prominent roles. The plot, the cinematography and the editing are sure to blow one’s mind.

Inception

Inception is another enthralling movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan and is one of the most-liked films on Netflix. The story follows the life of a man who can infiltrate people’s dreams and how his life changed after he decides to take up a job. Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Cillian Murphy and others are among the main cast.

Dark

Dark, the German thriller series on Netflix, revolves around the lives of four families that come together to find two missing children. The story continues to expose the dark secrets that interconnect the lives of the four families. Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese are the creators of the series. The cast includes Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Andreas Pietschmann and Gina Stiebitz in lead roles. The series has 3 seasons so far.

1899

Set in the year 1899, the story follows the journey of passengers travelling from Europe to America on a steamship named Kerberos and their encounter with another steamship named Prometheus, which had been missing for a few months. The plot proceeds to reveal the hidden motives of each passenger. Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese are the creators of this mind-bending period drama. Andreas Pietschmann, Emily Beecham, Mathilde Ollivier, Miguel Bernadeau and others star in the series.

Locke & Key

The Netflix series Locke & key is based on the American comic book series written by Joe Hill. The story revolves around the lives of three siblings that move into an old family home with their mother following the death of their father. The siblings discover mysterious keys in the old estate that unlock powers and secrets. The series is directed by Mark Romanek and stars Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Darby Stanchfield and Jackson Robert Scott in key roles. The series has 3 seasons.

Manifest

Manifest is an American supernatural series, the plot begins when a flight that went missing five and a half years ago mysteriously reappears and leaves everyone baffled. But, the real problem begins when the passengers from the flight start having visions from the future. The series has 4 seasons, and Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, and Parveen Kaur are among the main cast.

