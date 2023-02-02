The weekend is finally here! We always have something to look forward to almost every weekend in Vizag. The city is set to become quite alive, with the events that are being held starting tomorrow. From electrifying DJ nights to open mic shows, the city has quite the entertainment in store for its people. If you haven’t made any plans this weekend, how about attending these events in Vizag, to unravel all the stress and have a good time?

Here are 5 events in Vizag to look forward to this weekend.

SHORe Fest 2023, GITAM

SHORe by GITAM is a well-culminated fest that features both athletic and artistic activities. Defined with the tagline ‘Sound of Glory’, the student-led fest is sure to deliver passion and vigour through the various events lined up such as Battle of Bands, Khoj, Rang, and more. The fest has activities curated with the intention of promoting the Sustainable Developmental Goals, set by the United Nations. The three-day fest is set to kickstart on 3 February 2023, and will conclude on 5 February 2023. Those interested to attend the fest can register through shore.gitam.edu website.

Vizag Komedians Open Mic

If you’re into standup comedy, music, poetry, and more, head to Wabi-Sabi art cafe for their open mic show. The show is being held in collaboration with the Vizag Komedians. The show is set to take place on 3 February at 6 PM. Wabi Sabi is located at Alluri Sita Rama Raju Marg, Vishalakshi Nagar.

Culture Fridays, The Park

Conducted as part of the Culture Fridays at The Park, KAY-VEE, will be performing at Tribe on 3 February 2023, 6 PM onwards. He is one of the most promising Afro-House-based DJs in the country.

Moonshine Sonicmoon, Novotel Varun Beach

Amartya Sengupta, popularly known as Moonshine Sonicmoon, will be setting the stage on fire with his progressive techno sounds, at Novotel. He will be performing alongside DJ Rahul, on 4 February 2023, 8 PM onwards.

Pet Fest, MGM Grounds

Marshall’s Pet Zone is conducting Pet Fest this Sunday, which you could consider attending for a boost of serotonin. The fest includes Play Zone, Pet’s Fashion Show, Temptation Arena, Food stalls and more. One can even take part in various games and take a shot at winning prizes as well. The Pet Fest is set to take place on 5 February 2023 on MGM Grounds, 2 PM onwards.

