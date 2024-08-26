The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India has announced that Visakhapatnam will host the new Science & Technology (S&T) Cluster. This decision follows a recommendation from the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council. This will be the 8th S&T Cluster in India and the first in Andhra Pradesh.

On August 26, 2024, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser announced on X the launch of the Vizag Science and Technology (S&T) Cluster as part of a nationwide initiative to establish S&T clusters. The cluster will focus on areas such as New Materials Development for High-Tech Industries, Industry 4.0 and Automation, and E-Waste Management. It will bring together renowned institutions including Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ), Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam, and GITAM University. The goal is to foster a collaborative environment that boosts the influence of scientific and technological advancements. This initiative aims to elevate the Vizag region as a leader in medical technology and enhance India’s global reputation in science and technology. The Science and Technology Cluster will be led by AMTZ.

Dr Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director and Founder CEO of AMTZ submitted a proposal to advance S&T development in the cluster, which received approval from the PSA on August 22, along with the necessary funding. The project will be implemented over a three-year period from the date of sanction. The Visakhapatnam Science and Technology Cluster aims to create a dynamic and cooperative ecosystem that will enhance the impact of scientific and technological innovations throughout India. It seeks to unite various stakeholders, including academic institutions, national and state research laboratories, industry partners, start-ups, MSMEs, state governments, philanthropic foundations, and international organizations.

