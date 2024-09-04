Displaying a humane gesture, several organisations in Visakhapatnam have come forward to extend a helping hand to the flood-hit people in Vijayawada which experienced an unprecedented rainfall and floods.

In a welcome initiative, GITAM University in the city has sent food packets to rain-battered Vijayawada for distribution among 50,000 victims. University president M Sribharat, while stating that heavy rain has thrown normal life out of gear in Vijayawada, has called upon the people in Visakhapatnam to join hands to help the hapless victims of the Viajayawada floods. If necessary, the university will send more food packets to the city, according to the MP.

Similarly, Divis Labs in the city, in association with Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation, has made arrangements for breakfast, lunch and dinner for over 1,70,000 victims ,of Vijayawada floods, per day for five days. The food is being supplied in the areas suggested by the government, according to its managing director Muralikrishna.

Contributing its bit, the hilltop temple of Simhachalam sent 10,000 pulihora packets to the flood-hit areas for distribution among the victims. Meanwhile, GVMC teams, led by Commissioner Sampath Kumar, have left for Vijayawada in 29 buses to take part in relief operations.

Besides the Commissioner, the teams include Additional Commissioner S S Varma, Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar, engineers, assistant medical officers, sanitary inspectors and workers.

ENC teams in action

In addition to taking part in the rescue operation, teams from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), are dropping food from helicopters in the flood-affected areas.

According to naval officials, more teams will be sent to Vijayawada, if necessary.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu