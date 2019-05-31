Gautam Sawan appointed as the new DGP of Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has appointed Gautam Sawang (IPS) as the Director General of Police (DGP), with a full additional charge, on Thursday. He had been serving as Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) prior to which as Vijayawada Police Commissioner.

Mr R.P. Thakur, who was serving as the DGP on Andhra Pradesh, has been transferred as Commissioner – Printing, Stationary and Store Purchase. The orders were issued on expected lines by AP Chief Secretary, LV Subrahmanyam after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy swore in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Kumar Vishwajeet (IPS) has been appointed as Director General – Anti Corruption Bureau with a full additional charge. He is replacing Mr A.B. Venkateswara Rao, who has been ordered to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further posting.

In other crucial appointments, Mr Subrahmanyam also issued orders transferring Principal Secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat (IAS) to Finance from the Social Welfare Department while Mr Solomon Arokia Raj (IAS), Secretary – Industries has been appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister (CMO).