Due to strong gales and adverse weather conditions, the Indigo flight travelling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam faced difficulties in landing at its destination on Wednesday night and was diverted to Vijayawada.

After circling in the sky for more than 15 minutes, the Indigo flight was eventually diverted to Vijayawada, as reported by officials.

Indigo Flight 6E 969, which departed from Bengaluru at 17:05 with an expected arrival time of 18:35 in Visakhapatnam, was unable to land due to the gales and has been diverted. As of the latest update, the flight is still en route and has not yet reached its destination.

Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by gales lashed Visakhapatnam for an hour, bringing down the mercury levels and providing relief to the people from sultry conditions. Owing to the gales, the power supply was disrupted, plunging some parts of the city into darkness. The power supply was restored after the rain stopped.

People in Visakhapatnam have been reeling under severe hot and humid conditions for the past week, and the sultry condition is making them sweat profusely.

According to the IMD, the condition will continue for a few more days as the monsoon is yet to touch Kerala.

