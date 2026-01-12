From Taskaree to Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials: This Week’s OTT Releases!

Irrespective of how many unwatched series and movies we already have in our watchlist, and the countless OTT releases that are unexplored. This festive season, gather with your tribe or just curl up in your cosy bed and watch these much-awaited releases, including Bha Bha Bha and To Love To Lose, among many others.

Here is the list of OTT releases this week:

1. Bank of Bhagyalakshmi

A small-time rowdy named Kanaka and his four amateur gangmates plan on robbing the Bhagyalakshmi Bank, but things take a hilarious turn after they realise what amount was present in the bank vaults. The chaos ensued after they realised that they were locked inside the bank with a few employees and customers. While stuck, a little romance also blossoms inside the bank, while the police surround the bank to nab the miscreants.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 12 January

2. One Last Adventure: The Making Of Stranger Things 5

The globally loved horror sci-fi, which premiered in 2016 and went on to have five successful seasons, will bid adieu to its fanbase with this final instalment, capturing the heartfelt and wholesome process of creating the widely loved series.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 12 January

3. Industry – Season 4

This packed drama series surrounding life in fintech revolves around Harper Stern, who is stuck handling her short-selling gambits with the new funds allotted. On the other hand, Yasmin, who has recently got married, is left to navigate her life with Sir Henry Muck.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 12 January

4. Taskaree- The Smugglers Web

This charged movie featuring Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena and Sharad Kelkar as Bada Choudhary is about a group of honest and dedicated employees who try to sabotage a huge smuggling syndicate operated by Bada Choudhary.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 14 January

5. Pole to Pole with Will Smith

In the National Geographic original series “Pole to Pole”, Will Smith sets out on a journey to explore the deep, dense, humid forests of the Amazon and also the frigid, frozen, icy Antarctica.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 14 January

6. Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

During a country house party, Garry Wade dies due to a prank that involved seven dials. Unconvinced and suspicious of the reason behind her friend’s death, Lady Eileen Bundle Brent investigates her friend’s death and finds herself entangled in a complicated web of secret societies, coded messages, and the quest to find a new formula for a new steel.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 15 January

7. 120 Bahadur

Based on the real battle of Rezang La and set in 1962, the story is about real-life hero Major Shaitan Singh, who, along with his 120 soldiers, most of whom were from Haryana’s Ahir community, was outnumbered while fighting the thousands of Chinese soldiers. The movie shows their struggles and their determination and valour despite the unfavourable conditions of the Himalaya. Major Shaitan Singh was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 16 January

8. Bha Bha Bha

A common man battling past trauma, identity crisis is in search of earning back his lost dignity, and driven by his flashbacks, he kidnaps the CM of Kerala to expose corruption and dark deeds of a politician. The notorious gangster played by Mohan Lal appears as a mentor, while the CM’s son launches a manhunt to nab the commoner.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Streaming from: 16 January

9. Can This Love Be Translated?

Ho-jin, an emotionally reserved polyglot who has mastered English, Japanese, Korean and Italian, meets an expressive actress Mu-hee through a reality show. While frequently meeting for the show, one-sided love blossoms from Ho-jin’s side, but he’s unable to express it due to the clashes in their personality.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 16 January

10. Gurram Paapi Reddy

An orphan, Paapi Reddy, plots to get a specific grave exhumed and plans a twisted plot to get back at a royal family who cheated him out of his fortune. He hires three notorious grave diggers, and a plot dating back to the pre-independence era reveals itself.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Streaming from 16 January

With this list of OTT releases this week, we hope you make the most out of your last phase of long holidays of this season and have a great binge-watching session ahead.