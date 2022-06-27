A total of 8 movies and 3 web series, including two Korean dramas, are up for their releases this week and the first week of July on OTT. From action thrillers to superhero flicks, the week ahead is surely free of boredom. As we enter into a new month, don’t forget to repay your subscriptions to the OTT platforms.

Here are the movies and web series ready for their releases in the last few days of June and the first week of July on OTT platforms.

Venom

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and others, the 2018 superhero flick was directed by Ruben Fleischer. The plot of this movie revolves around Eddie Brock, a struggling journalist. He gets possessed by an alien symbiote, Venom, and his life takes unimaginable twists and turns after that. Eddie must also protect the world from other such freely-roaming symbiotes.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 July

Spiderman Homecoming

The first of the Marvel Spiderman film series, this movie revolves around Peter Parker’s face-off with an unexpected enemy named Vulture. Peter realises that the badass villain is actually his love interest’s father. How he takes him down with the help of new Stark technology with the help of his nerd friend forms the crux of the plot. The movie stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Micheal Keaton, and Jon Favreau in crucial roles and was directed by Jon Watts

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 July

Spiderman 1, 2, and 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 1 are also releasing on Hotstar on 1 July.

Shut Up Sona

Shut Up Sona is a documentary film based on the life of Sona Mohapatra, a Bollywood playback singer. The movie narrates the struggles of the singer and how fought all the odds against her to reach a respectable position. Directed by Deepti Gupta, the movie won the National Award for Best Editing and was also screened at several national and international film festivals.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 1 July

Dhaakad

Dhaakad is a Hindi action film starring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, and others and was directed by Razneesh Ghai. Though the movie release was surrounded by huge hype for being a female-centric action thriller, Dhaakad miserably failed at the box office with an estimated loss of over Rs 60 crores, making it a double disaster. The plot revolves around Agni, an International Task Force (ITF) officer, who is sent on a dangerous mission to capture the head of a human and weapon trafficking racket.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 1 July

Cafe Minamdang

Cafe Minamdang is a mystery cum rom-com Korean web series based on a novel named Minamdang: Case Note. Starring Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo, Kwak Si-yang, and others, this series was directed by Go Jae-hyun. The plot of this series revolves around a criminal profiler turned shaman who experiences mysterious events that are connected to a cafe named Minamdang.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 June

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Yet another Korean web series releasing this month, this legal drama was directed by Yoo In-shik and stars Park Eun-bin in the lead role. The plot of this series revolves around Woo Young-woo, an attorney with an autism spectrum disorder. She is regarded as one of the best lawyers in South Korea for her high IQ and eidetic memory despite her bad social skills.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 June

The Terminal List

The Terminal List is an American thriller series directed by Antoine Fuqua and Ellen Kuras. Starring Chris Pratt in the lead role, the plot of the series revolves around James Reece, a Navy SEAL officer, who is left with a vague memory of an attack on his team. He finds out that he is against a dark force, putting his life in danger.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 1 July