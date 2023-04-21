There is nothing like a good show to keep you going through a lazy day. With the weekend approaching, a good web series might just be the way to pass the time. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you are in luck. From nerve-gripping action thrillers to heartwarming rom-com dramas, the platform has something for all your moods. Not only are these web series critically acclaimed, but they also have some of the best and most beloved actors portraying prominent roles. If you are in search of weekend binge content, these latest Indian web series on Amazon Prime Video might be the perfect solution.

Here are the best of the latest Indian web series on Amazon Prime Video that you cannot miss.

Farzi

An artist is pulled into accomplishing a high stake con job. However, he also is being tailed by a task force officer, who aims to eliminate his menace. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, this Hindi thriller series features Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in lead roles. Farzi is one of the highest-rated Indian web series in recent times and has impressed the audience like no other with its gripping narrative and striking performances.

Jubilee

Jubilee is a Hindi-language period piece about the origins of Hindi cinema, set in newly independent India. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series stars Prasenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Gutar Gu

Gutar Gu is a romantic Hindi web series that follows the love story of Ritu and Anuj, two teenagers navigating the challenges of a small-town romance. The series stars Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in lead roles and is directed by Saqib Pandor.

Happy Family Conditions Apply

The Dholakia family has four generations living under the same roof. The household navigates the eccentricities and madness of living together. The Hindi comedy series features an ensemble cast including Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia directed the series.

Dancing on the Grave

Dancing on the Grave is a true-crime docuseries directed by Patrick Graham. The plot follows the missing case of a wealthy heiress, who frees herself from the shackles of her family and joins hands with a godman. The pursuit of answers to several questions about her missing forms the crux.

