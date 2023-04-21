With four exciting IPL matches, and a bunch of theatrical releases, including Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and SDT’s Virupaksha, the weekend is already loaded with tons of entertainment. With the heat soaring up by several notches every day, venturing out to spend some time by the beach or going on a pleasant drive clearly aren’t the ideal options to spend the weekend. To make your weekend exciting even while staying indoors, the OTT platforms are sprucing up the entertainment quotient with a long list of movies and web series that are releasing today. Don’t miss the chance to catch up on them all at once.

Below is the list of movies and web series releasing today on the OTT platforms.

Vellari Patanam

Starring Manju Warrier, Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, and Shabareesh Varma, Vellai Paatanam is a Malayalam political satirical drama directed by Mahesh Vettiyaar. KP Suresh and KP Sunanda are siblings trying to find success in the same political party but are parts of two rival groups. While Suresh is yet to taste his first success, Sunanda is an established leader. How the two fight for a panchayat seat forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kahani Rubberband Ki

Starring the Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi, Avika Gor, Manish Raisinghan, and others in crucial roles, Kahan Rubberband Ki is a Hindi drama written, produced, and directed by Sarika Sanjot. A young couple leads a normal life in Uttar Pradesh until a contraceptive malfunction causes an unplanned pregnancy. Narendra, while keeping his relationship with Kavya alive, decides to fight against the condom manufacturer.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Virgin Story

Virgin Story is a Telugu rom-com directed by Pradip Atluri. When a young girl catches her boyfriend cheating on her, she decides to date a random stranger to get over him. But a series of comedic events unfold in the process. The film stars Vikram Sahadev and Sowmika Pandiyan in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Selfiee

A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving License, Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Superstar Vijay Kumar has to get a new driving license to complete his upcoming film’s shoot. Things heat up when a petty fight with the RTO officer, Vijay’s diehard fan, escalates, grabbing national-level attention.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

The last on the list movies releasing today on OTT today, Tourist’s Guide to Love is a heartwarming romantic comedy directed by Steven K. Tsuchida and written by Eirene Donohue. The film stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Ben Feldman, and Missi Pyle. The story follows Amanda, a travel executive, who is sent to Vietnam for a job, and there she meets a free-spirited tour guide who shows her the adventure of life and helps open her eyes to love.

OTT platform: Netflix

Oru Kodai Murder Mystery

Oru Kodai Murder Mystery is a Tamil crime thriller series starring Abhirami Gopikumar and Aishwarya in the lead roles and was directed by Vishal Venkat. Vyon, the school principal’s son, is disliked by most of his mates, except for his four friends. When his crush, Tara, goes missing, he and his friends decide to unravel the mystery.

OTT platform: Zee5

Dancing on the Grave

Dancing on the Grave is a true-crime docuseries directed by Patrick Graham. The plot follows the missing case of a wealthy heiress, who frees herself from the shackles of her family and joins hands with a godman. The pursuit of answers to several questions about her missing forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Garmi

This upcoming Hindi-language series, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is a thrilling drama featuring actors Vyom Yadav, Disha Thakur, and Pankaj Saraswat. The series revolves around the life of Arvind Shukla, a young man who leaves his hometown to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant but gets caught up in college politics, power dynamics, and criminal activities.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Rio Connection

This TV series set in the 1970s portrays the lives of European gangsters who established themselves in Brazil to become the most significant organized crime hub for smuggling drugs into Europe. The series is directed by Stefano Sollima and stars Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, Andrew Lees, and Connor Del Rio, among others.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

SUGA: Road to D-Day

This documentary film follows South Korean musician Suga, a member of the popular K-pop group BTS, as he prepares for his debut solo album, D-DAY.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hostar

Dead Ringers

Dead Ringers is a psychological thriller series, a remake of the 1988 film of the same name, featuring Rachel Weisz in the double-lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who are twin gynaecologists. The show is directed by Alice Troughton and written by Alice Birch. The show promises to be a gripping thriller and is expected to leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rough Diamonds

Rough Diamonds is an upcoming television series that will be released on Netflix. The show revolves around an Orthodox Jewish family in Antwerp and features Kevin Janssens, Marie Vinck, and Casper Knopf, among others. Rotem Shamir and Yuval Yefet created the show. The show promises to be a family drama and will showcase the characters’ lives and struggles in a unique setting.

OTT platform: Netflix

Indian Matchmaking S3

One of the most awaited web series releasing today on OTT, the third season of this popular reality series follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she attempts to find suitable matches for her Indian and Indian American clients. The new season is expected to follow the same format as previous ones.

OTT platform: Netflix

Welcome to Eden S2

Welcome to Eden is a Spanish thriller series created by Joaquin Gorriz starring Amaia Aberasturi, Amaia Salamanca, and others. The plot follows a group of young adults who attend a party on a remote island. But things take a turn when they learn that the place holds back dangerous secrets and entrapments.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.