While no one doubts the commercial and tourist significance of Vizag, there are a few who don’t realise how big of an educational hub it is. After all, where else could students get the blend of a refreshing atmosphere and a strong cultural background to build their careers? Vizag has it all and hence, it attracts students from all corners of the country, as well as abroad. The small-town charm is still there but an industrialistic mentality has also been quite prominent. Be it engineering, medicine, arts, management, or just about any stream, students can pursue their chosen course here in the City of Destiny. And let’s also talk about the many universities in Vizag.

Vizag houses some of the best educational institutions in the country, the pick of the litter for many students. Firstly, there is Andhra University, the top-ranked university in the state. There are also other colleges offering unique courses, like the Indian Maritime University, which are available at only a few other places in the country. Then, there is GITAM, with its all-around university setting which allows students to have the truest of collegiate experiences. Three major universities of Vizag are located at Sabbavaram, about 20 km from the city, which is considered the educational hub of Visakhapatnam.

Here is a list of all universities in Vizag:

#1 GITAM

Most people living in Vizag know about GITAM. It is one of the top educational institutions in the state and has three campuses- Vizag, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. But it is well-known that the Vizag campus is the best one. Established in 1980, by the late MVVS Murthy, it has since expanded its wings and given the nation many successful men and women. Its alumni list speaks to its prominence as an educational institution in Vizag. From a spectacular beachside campus to some amazing hangout spots, this university campus has all that a student can ask for.

#2 Indian Maritime University

For those who want to learn about the workings of the Indian Navy, and aspire to be a Navy officer someday, Indian Maritime University in Vizag is the place to be. It is one of six such universities in India. From maritime law to oceanography, to search and rescue operations at sea, this university covers a broad range of topics. With a major port and the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command in the city, it’s only natural that people here want to learn about working at the sea. It is one of the three universities located at Sabbavaram in Vizag.

#3 Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University

One of 23 national law universities, this institute is the choice place for many wanting to study Indian law. Established in 2008, at Sabbavaram, this university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. The university is spaced around 75.5 acres of land and is set for further expansion in the future. Damodaram Sanjivayya University also hosts a moot court competition regularly to give its students exposure.

#4 Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy

Another University housed at Sabbavaram in Vizag, IIPE is the only university of its kind in the country and was founded in 2016. It offers undergraduate courses in Petroleum and Chemical Engineering, while also leaving scope for research work. In 2017, it was declared by the Centre as ‘an institution of national importance’. It has collaborated with major petroleum companies like HPCL, ONGC, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, etc., and is one of the premier universities in Vizag.

#5 Andhra University

Last but not the least, Andhra University is the top-ranked university in the state. Located in the heart of the city, it is one of the best Government universities in the country and definitely, a leader in the state’s education system. It has a wide range of courses available and a vast campus that spreads across the centre of the city. It is also one of the oldest universities in the country (established in 1926) and has a long list of notable alumni, including the current Indian Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu.