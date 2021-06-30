Choosing a college is not an easy task and making a correct decision, considering all the details, is even tougher. It’s almost genuine and reflexive to search for the ranking of a university or college while making this calculated decision. For years now, students and parents have been depending on university rankings for it considers various parameters in granting a rank to the university. The season for the college and university hunt is here and it’s imperative to get back to the ritual of googling the top-ranked government and private universities in Andhra Pradesh.

Education World (EW) has created a niche for itself in the education sector. From providing college and university rankings to providing edutainment, EW has been a one-stop destination for everything related to education. While ranking, EW considers dozens of parameters to keep the best on the top. Among various parameters, academic reputation, employer reputation, student-to-faculty ratio, research citation per faculty member, the proportion of international faculty, and proportion of international students are considered.

Like every year, the EW has released the national rankings and state-wise rankings of top public and private universities. Here are the top universities in Andhra Pradesh for the year 2021-2022 ranked by the Education World (EW).

Andhra Pradesh Top-Ranked Government Universities 2021-2022

#1. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

#2. Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati

#3. Sri Padmavati Mahila Vishwavidyalayam, Tirupati

#4. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities, Kakinada

#5. Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur

#6. National Sanskrit University, Tirupati

#7. Krishna University, Machilipatnam

Andhra Pradesh Top-Ranked Private Universities 2021-2022

#1. Krea University, Sricity

#2. GITAM (Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management) University, Visakhapatnam

#3. Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (Deemed University), Puttaparthi

#4. KL Deemed University, Guntur

#5. Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology & Research (Deemed University), Guntur

Of the top universities ranked by the Education World, two universities from Visakhapatnam feature on the list. Among the government universities in Andhra Pradesh, Andhra University tops the list. Previously, Andhra University also received an ‘A’ grade accredition from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Among the private universities in Andhra Pradesh, GITAM University is ranked #2 by the Education World.