Post the lockdown, planning a trip is almost inevitable. And what if IRCTC has got a tour package to take you from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir, the Heaven on Earth? If traveling to the hills and the valleys was your long-held dream, then you must seize, grab and snatch this opportunity now as there are only 15 seats. This package will let you experience the artistic beauty of Srinagar, the meadows of Gulmarg, the glaciers of Sonmarg, and the valley of Pahalgam.

This Kashmir tour package by IRCTC, starting at Visakhapatnam, covers travel charges, hotel accommodation with 1 night’s stay in a houseboat, breakfast and dinner, travel insurance, toll and taxes. It’s a fulfilling package that will allow you to experience all the wonderful aspects of Kashmir.

This Kashmir tour starts on 28 August 2021 and will cover Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Sonmarg. The journey will start at the Visakhapatnam Airport and will last for over 5 nights and 6 days. This 6-day Kashmir trip will get you the privilege of visiting the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar. Post the auspicious darshan, you will be taken for sightseeing of Mughal Gardens, Chashma Shahi, Pari Mahal, Botanical Garden and Shalimar Gardens. Then, you will get to visit the famous Hazratbal Shrine situated on the bank of Dal Lake which is a must-see for every tourist on this trip.

Next up is Gulmarg. Given the distance and the mode of transport availability, a long road trip will make the trip merrier. A short trek up to Khilanmarg is optional and at the own cost of the traveler. The road trip will further proceed to Pahalgam. This journey has its own flair for sightseeing with Saffron fields & the Awantipura ruins.

While other trips get you back to rooms well in advance, the full-day trip to Sonmarg will test the adventure spirit in you. The Sindh meanders along here and abounds with trout and mahseer. Ponies can be hired for the trip up to Thajiwas Glacier a major attraction during the summer months. A night’s stay at the houseboat will be a perfect antidote to your fatigue on the last night of the trip. Then, it will be time to come back to Delhi via Srinagar. To end the trip on a perfect note, you will be back in Visakhapatnam at 9:40 pm after a week-long journey, with a box full of beautiful pictures and lovely memories.

Package Tariff

Package Cost Per Person in INR Class Single Occupancy Per Person Double Occupancy Per Person Triple Occupancy Per Person Child With Bed (5-11 Yrs) Child Without Bed (5-11 Yrs) Comfort Rs. 30515/- Rs. 29100/- Rs. 28285/- Rs. 26660/- Rs. 24165/-

Flight Details

DATE FLIGHT NO SECTOR DEP TIME ARRIVAL TIME 20.08.2021 6E- 647 VTZ-DEL 07:35 Hrs 10:00 Hrs 6E-2124 DEL-SXR 12:35 Hrs 14:05 Hrs 25.08.2021 6E-2122 SXR-DEL 11:55 Hrs 13:05 Hrs 6E-2197 DEL-VTZ 19:20Hrs 21:40 Hrs

For assistance and more queries on this IRCTC Kashmir tour package, you can contact:

Contact Person Name Telephone Number Office Address Chandan Nath 8287932318 Visakhapatnam Railway Station, Platform No.1, Besides APTDC Counter, Visakhapatnam-53 B Chandramohan 8287932225 Sanghamitra 8287932227 House No-08,Gangadhar Meher Nagar,Jaydev Vihar-751013. (Infront of Pal Heights) Bhubaneswar, Odisha Priti 8287932232 Rakesh 8287932319

