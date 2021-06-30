Thrillers have been wooing international and national audiences for years now. Thanks to OTT platforms, a nail-biting thriller is just a cell phone away. Amazon Prime Video has a whole lot of them that you can watch. And it’s not just the fact that there are these amazing thrillers available to watch but also that they can be watched in a language of our choice. Most movies on Amazon Prime Video are available in Indian languages while some even have subtitles in these languages. Here are 4 such amazing English thrillers that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video in an Indian language of your choice.

#1. Host

Host is a British horror mystery thriller that revolves around six friends on a zoom call. The film keeps the current day scenario live and incorporates a supernatural computer horror keeping the essence of the film on a zoom meeting. This edge-of-the-seat thriller is currently streaming in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Watching it alone in your room at night on your PC might give you some serious nightmares.

#2. Unhinged

Starring Russell Crowe in a never-before-seen avatar, Unhinged is one of the best English thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The film revolves around an argument on the road with a stranger that leads to some serious consequences. The film later unravels the mental instability of the stranger that results in killing and injuring several people. Unhinged is currently streaming in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on Amazon Prime Video.

#3. The Power

The Power will depict a supernatural and a real-world take on the hospital scenario in 2021. The plot revolves around a nurse who is forced to work on a night shift in a dilapidated hospital. With rage and original ideas, this English thriller promises a fresh take on conventional thriller movies. The Power is currently streaming in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

#4. Color Out of Space

Color Out of Space will give you a break from the British thrillers so far and will introduce you to American science fiction. In this film, a meteorite struck by lightning is mysteriously the cause of a colour transformation of a rural family. With several a colour to offer and many more stories to tell, Color Out of Space is a must-watch. The film is currently streaming in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.