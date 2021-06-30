As the city of Visakhapatnam slowly returns to normalcy, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded daily remains low, with a positive rate below 5 percent. Since the last few weeks, the city has been reporting Covid-19 cases below 200, showing a good sign of recovery from the second wave. The district only reported 176 cases on Friday Thanks to the curfew by the Andhra Pradesh Government, there has been a good recovery rate seen in Vizag throughout the month, with a majority of the hospitals in the city seen with vacant beds.

On Wednesday, Vizag reached a total of 1,48,466 cases. The recovery rate has been high and the positive rate has been below 5 percent. Witnessing a drop in cases, State Government has also decided to extend relaxation timings in the city, lifting up day curfew and only continuing night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from July 1-7. Furthermore, depending on the number of cases being reported and the situation of the pandemic, the Government will decide whether to continue containment measures.

According to Government data, Vizag had been reporting cases up to 2,000 in the last few months. Soon after partial curfew was announced on May 2, there has been a drop in cases from 2,000 to 1,000. In the month of May, the number of cases has dropped down to below 1,000 and by the end of the month, cases had come down to 500 in Visakhapatnam. Now, not more than 200 cases have been reporting in a day throughout most of June.

Meanwhile, cases of Delta plus known as Variant of Concern in this pandemic have seen a slow rise in other states such as New Delhi, Maharashtra and few more states. There has been only one suspected case of Delta plus reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last week. So far, cases have not spread to the city of Visakhapatnam. Further, Visakhapatnam District Officials are preparing to tackle the third wave of the pandemic which is likely to affect children. With no readings on how it will affect the city and the state, citizens have been told to maintain Covid-19 norms whenever they move outside, even once the curfew is lifted.