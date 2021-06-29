One of the most popular hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is taking up expansion of its hospital, adding more to its medical services. With an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, 5 medical blocks will soon be constructed in the VIMS premises.

With 100 acres of land available for VIMS at Hanumanthawaka junction, so far six blocks have been constructed in 28 acres of land. Currently, VIMS has 12 types of operation theatres, an orthopaedic department, and neuro surgery equipment for the patients coming from Vizag and other neighbouring districts. With the current pandemic situation, VIMS has been actively treating Covid-19 patients and as the situation has now returned to normal, the regular medical services are to soon restart.

Now, the new 5 blocks will be constructed under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). Tenders have been sent for judicial review and once the project is approved, the works on these new blocks will begin soon. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, VIMS Director Dr K Ram Babu said, “The project is under judicial tenders so it would take around a month to finalise the works. Once the works begin, it would take around two years to complete. The expansion would help VIMS to go for better medical treatment in Visakhapatnam.”

These five blocks will be for Cardiothoracic, Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Trauma, Critical Care and Blood bank, Cancer speciality block equipped with radiology, oncology and chemotherapy facilities. Furthermore, VIMS is also to get hostel facilities for the medical students. A few years back, a proposal was made to construct a helipad to take up emergency services.

At present, VIMS is working with 200 staff nurses, around 200 FNO and MNO and 50 members constituting of other medical doctors and staff. A year ago, the hospital conducted interviews for recruitment of 120 doctors of which around 79 were selected. However, due to technical and financial issues, they haven’t got any appointment yet. “We need specialists and doctors for VIMS. This has been a pending issue for a year. We have to see if the old ones selected will be appointed or the Government will go for a new selection,” said the VIMS Director.

Recently, KGH was also announced to be renovated and 6 new blocks to be constructed under the Nadu-Nedu programme by the State Government.